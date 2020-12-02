Wells Fargo NeighborhoodLIFT Program to Create Pathways to Bay Area Homeownership

In the Bay Area, more than four in 10 renters pay over 30% of their income on housing. Additionally, nearly 25% of renters are severely cost-burdened, paying over half of their income on housing, according to the Joint Center for Housing Studies of Harvard University . Renters, including people of color, are disadvantaged in being able to build equity and wealth as the Bay Area grapples with recovery from the economic fallout and housing instability caused by COVID-19.

The NeighborhoodLIFT program for six Bay Area counties will assist 359 low- and moderate-income families purchase a home with support of $25,000 in down payment assistance. Learn more at www.wellsfargo.com/LIFT. (Photo: Wells Fargo)

To address this ongoing issue, Wells Fargo, NeighborWorks America, and its network member Community Housing Development Corporation today announced the NeighborhoodLIFT program, a $9.5 million collaboration funded by the Wells Fargo Foundation to boost homeownership in the Bay Area for low- and moderate-income individuals. The NeighborhoodLIFT program will offer $25,000 in down payment assistance to 359 eligible homebuyers.

“The economic fallout caused by COVID-19 has only exacerbated the housing affordability challenges in the Bay Area as far too many families struggle paying too much of their income on rent,” said Max Seetho, Wells Fargo Bank region president for the Silicon Valley. “While affordability and inventory continue to pose challenges, this initiative will make a positive impact on the lives of more low- and moderate-income families by putting them on a pathway to housing stability, wellness, and wealth accumulation through successful homeownership.”

Because of COVID-19, the NeighborhoodLIFT program for six Bay Area counties is redesigned to virtually assist low- and moderate-income homebuyers purchase a home in Alameda, Contra Costa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, and Solano counties through the collaboration with the nonprofits.

“We have much more work to do to broaden economic opportunity in the Bay Area and it's heartening to see Wells Fargo launch an initiative that embraces homeownership as the surest path to financial resilience for our families struggling on modest incomes,” said San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo.

Today’s expansion of the NeighborhoodLIFT program is Wells Fargo’s 80th LIFT programs launch and follows similar Bay Area initiatives in 2012 and 2017 that assisted 536 homeowners with down payment assistance with a combined $16 million investment by Wells Fargo. The 2020 expansion of the initiative for six Bay Area counties includes $525,000 for 700 people to receive NeighborhoodLIFT Home Ownership Counseling so they can learn how to navigate the home purchasing process and determine how to best budget for ongoing homeownership costs.