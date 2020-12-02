 

ISC and SGEU Local 2214 Reach New Tentative Six-Year Collective Agreement

REGINA, Saskatchewan, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Services Corporation (TSX:ISV) (“ISC” or the “Company”) announced today that it has reached a new tentative six-year collective agreement with SGEU Local 2214 (“SGEU”) Saskatchewan with respect to ISC’s in-scope employees. The previous collective agreement expired on September 30, 2019. The new agreement is subject to ratification by SGEU membership.

About ISC

Headquartered in Canada, ISC is the leading provider of registry and information management services for public data and records. Throughout our history, we have delivered value to our clients by providing solutions to manage, secure and administer information through our Registry Operations, Services and Technology Solutions segments. ISC is focused on sustaining its core business while pursuing new growth opportunities. The Class A Shares of ISC trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ISV.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation including, without limitation, statements regarding the tentative collective agreement. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include risks relating to ratification of the tentative collective agreement and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company including those detailed in ISC’s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2019 and ISC’s Unaudited Condensed Consolidated interim Financial Statements and Notes and Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, copies of which are filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking information in this release is made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, ISC assumes no obligation to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances.

Investor Contact

Jonathan Hackshaw
Director, Investor Relations & Capital Markets
Toll Free: 1-855-341-8363 in North America or 1-306-798-1137
investor.relations@isc.ca


Disclaimer

