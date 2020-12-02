 

Upcoming Pitch Competitions at NJCU Breathing New Life to Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This December, the Institute for Dispute Resolution (IDR) through its Entrepreneurship and Innovation NJCU - Jersey City Connect Project in partnership with Professor David Weiss' Entrepreneurship and Global Business classes at New Jersey City University (NJCU) will be hosting two pitch competitions showcasing brilliant young entrepreneurs and innovators. These competitions are driven by students to engage in idea creation for the advancement of innovation and entrepreneurship with real-world models—one is a nonprofit case study and the other is an arts-based community wine bar concept. Throughout their studies this fall, the NJCU Business School students have been engaged in what Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) means for Jersey City and beyond. Students are currently preparing for their presentations, reflecting the principles of ESG and pitching to bring sustainable social change to underserved communities. As both pursuits are case studies providing real-world contexts, they are also prime examples of the types of offerings students and residents want to see in Jersey City. Working with local mentors representing various industries and with the rare opportunity to present their ideas to a curated panel of judges, including business owners, these students are propelling a new way of thinking as champions of culture, transparency, and long-term sustainable investments.

The first competition will take place on Monday, December 7th at 6:00 pm EST and will focus on an arts-based community wine bar concept, Lulu's Daughter Wine Bar. Named after her mother Louise, also known as Lulu, Lulu's Daughter Wine Bar is a concept by New Jersey resident and NJCU Business School alum Joyce Tanksley-Pizzo. Following a career working in finance, Joyce seeks to bring art and culture to Jersey City where locals and guests alike can immerse themselves in a creative, vibrant space. "Led by this passion as much as the wines themselves," Joyce shares, "Lulu's will offer a variety of reds, whites, and sparkling wines, as well as food pairings in a space that promotes socializing and networking in this cultural hub." According to Professor Weiss, "teams have considered all aspects of this endeavor, from building relationships with local vineyards to engaging professionals in the arts." He continues, "they will be presenting their ideas to Joyce from development through the launch of her business."

