 

Web Summit Rappler CEO Maria Ressa said social media companies need to drastically overhaul their business models and take responsibility for their impact on society

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
02.12.2020, 20:55  |  56   |   |   

LISBON, Portugal, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

  • Speaking at Web Summit: Rappler CEO Maria Ressa said social media companies need to drastically overhaul their business models and take responsibility for their impact on society
  • Ressa, who faces a potential 100 years in prison for eight criminal charges in the Philippines, said that journalists have done their jobs – now social media companies must do theirs
  • Ressa joined European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, Facebook CTO Mike Schroepfer and tennis star Serena Williams at 100,000-attendee online conference Web Summit.

Rappler CEO Maria Ressa today said that social media companies need to take responsibility for what's published on their sites. Ressa made the remarks at the 100,000-attendee Web Summit – the largest tech conference in the world.

Ressa was convicted of cyber libel on June 15 for a 2012 story published on Rappler, the independent news outlet she heads in the Philippines.

The United Nations High Commissioner of Human Rights has said the trial was part of a "pattern of intimidation" against the press in the Philippines, and Ressa now faces a cumulative 100-year sentence on a total of eight charges. Awaiting her appeal, Ressa said journalists continue to do their job, holding the powerful to account – now it's time for tech companies to do theirs.

"I think, globally, all around the world, the journalists have done our jobs. We continue holding the line. We do our jobs. We're on our mission. This is where we need tech to do far more.

"They've taken over the gatekeeping roles from journalists. They can't just take the money – they cannot abdicate responsibility, because this is what happens globally, and the costs are severe," said Ressa.

Ressa went on to say that social media companies understand the changes they need to make to their platforms, but suggested they may be reluctant to do so because it will involve an overhaul of their business models.

"I think they've known for a long time what to do, but the problem, of course, is that this means their business models... their design needs to be rethought. This means growth must be curbed," said Ressa, who added that it's too late for social media companies to hide behind excuses about their reluctance to infringe on their users' freedom of expression.

"This whole thing of, 'Well you don't want us to be the arbiter of free speech' – guess what. You already are. So you're either going to be responsible or you're not, and being responsible unfortunately will mean adding friction, adding guardrails, protecting the users," said Ressa.

About Maria Ressa

Maria Ressa is a crusading editor and digital trailblazer in the Philippines, where she and Rappler are at the forefront of both investigative journalism and media innovation.

About Web Summit

In the words of Inc. Magazine, "Web Summit is the largest technology conference in the world". Forbes says Web Summit is "the best tech conference on the planet", Bloomberg calls it "Davos for geeks", Politico "the Olympics of tech", and the Guardian "Glastonbury for geeks".

Useful Links:
Web Summit website: https://websummit.com/
Web Summit Flickr: https://www.flickr.com/photos/websummit/albums/
Web Summit YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJtkHqH4Qof97TSx7BzE5IQ



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Web Summit Rappler CEO Maria Ressa said social media companies need to drastically overhaul their business models and take responsibility for their impact on society LISBON, Portugal, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Speaking at Web Summit: Rappler CEO Maria Ressa said social media companies need to drastically overhaul their business models and take responsibility for their impact on society Ressa, who faces a …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Singapore Approves Cultured Meat: A Major Step Forward for the Industry, Questions IDTechEx
PixCell Medical to Enhance NSW Health Pathology's Point-of-Care Testing Service
Fenner Precision Polymers Acquires Industry-Leading Maker of Keyless Locking Devices, MAV S.p.A.
On Track: Battista Hypercar Completes High Speed Test Programme In Nardò
PICOSUN Sprinter disrupts fast batch ALD on 300 mm wafers
Dematic to Commission New Automated National Distribution Centre for Woolworths in Sydney
Dubber Launches Global Channel Partner Program for Cisco Resellers
AVCtechnologies Completes Strategic Acquisition of Ribbon's Kandy Communications
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
Etihad Airways partners with PressReader: Heightens passenger experience with digital newspapers and magazines
Titel
Alibaba Cloud Named Leader in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems ...
Singapore Approves Cultured Meat: A Major Step Forward for the Industry, Questions IDTechEx
PixCell Medical to Enhance NSW Health Pathology's Point-of-Care Testing Service
Germany to Invest €10 Billion in Start-Up Support
F-LANE: Accelerating Female Empowerment globally in times of COVID-19
Fenner Precision Polymers Acquires Industry-Leading Maker of Keyless Locking Devices, MAV S.p.A.
Lundin Mining Provides Operational Outlook & Shareholder Returns Update
Global Superstar Jennifer Lopez Releases Explosive New Single "In The Morning"
Nanoform Finland Plc, Interim Report January - September 2020, November 27th, 2020 at 08: 00 a.m. Finnish time
Over 100 best Hospitality leaders awarded in Hozpitality Group's 6th Middle East Hospitality ...
Titel
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
Innovation Is Supercharging The Billion Dollar Infant Nutrition Market
Titel
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments