ANDRITZ AG was informed that certain subsidiaries of BlackRock, Inc.,Wilmington, USA, as shown on the table below, have holdings in ANDRITZ AG, whichis listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange. As of November 30, 2020 thesesubsidiaries held a total of 2.82% of ANDRITZ AG's share capital (104,000,000shares).Person subject to notification obligation:* Name: BlackRock, Inc.* City: Wilmington* Country: USADetails to the stake-holdings as of November 30, 2020:______________________________________________________________________________| | % of voting | % of voting | |Total number of|| |rights attached|rights through |Total of both | voting rights || | to shares |financial/other| in % | of issuer ||_______________|_______________|__instruments__|______________|_______________|| Resulting | | | | || situation on | | | | || the date on | 1.91% | 0.91% | 2.82% | 104,000,000 ||which threshold| | | | || was crossed / | | | | ||____reached____|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|| Position of | | | | || previous | 3.88% | 0.55% | 4.43% | ||_notification__|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|Notified details of the resulting situation:______________________________________________________________________________|Voting rights| | | | ||attached to | | | | ||shares_______|_______________|_______________|_______________|________________|| | Number of | | % of voting | ||__ISIN_Code__|_voting_rights_|_______________|____rights_____|________________|| | Direct | Indirect | Direct | Indirect ||AT0000730007 |(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG|(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG ||_____________|_____2018)_____|_____2018)_____|_____2018)_____|_____2018)______||_____________|_______________|______1,986,308|_______________|___________1.91%||SUBTOTAL_____|_______________|______1,986,308|_______________|___________1.91%|_____________________________________________________________________________|Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to sec. 131, para. 1, no. 1 BörseG ||2018_________________________________________________________________________|| | | |Number of voting| || | | | | || | | |rights that may | || Type of | Expiration | Exercise | be | % of voting || instrument | Date | Period |acquired if the | rights |