EANS-Voting Rights Andritz AG / Publication of a participation notification according to art. 135 para. 2 Stock Exchange Act
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ANDRITZ AG was informed that certain subsidiaries of BlackRock, Inc.,
Wilmington, USA, as shown on the table below, have holdings in ANDRITZ AG, which
is listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange. As of November 30, 2020 these
subsidiaries held a total of 2.82% of ANDRITZ AG's share capital (104,000,000
shares).
Person subject to notification obligation:
* Name: BlackRock, Inc.
* City: Wilmington
* Country: USA
Details to the stake-holdings as of November 30, 2020:
______________________________________________________________________________
| | % of voting | % of voting | |Total number of|
| |rights attached|rights through |Total of both | voting rights |
| | to shares |financial/other| in % | of issuer |
|_______________|_______________|__instruments__|______________|_______________|
| Resulting | | | | |
| situation on | | | | |
| the date on | 1.91% | 0.91% | 2.82% | 104,000,000 |
|which threshold| | | | |
| was crossed / | | | | |
|____reached____|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|
| Position of | | | | |
| previous | 3.88% | 0.55% | 4.43% | |
|_notification__|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|
Notified details of the resulting situation:
______________________________________________________________________________
|Voting rights| | | | |
|attached to | | | | |
|shares_______|_______________|_______________|_______________|________________|
| | Number of | | % of voting | |
|__ISIN_Code__|_voting_rights_|_______________|____rights_____|________________|
| | Direct | Indirect | Direct | Indirect |
|AT0000730007 |(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG|(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG |
|_____________|_____2018)_____|_____2018)_____|_____2018)_____|_____2018)______|
|_____________|_______________|______1,986,308|_______________|___________1.91%|
|SUBTOTAL_____|_______________|______1,986,308|_______________|___________1.91%|
_____________________________________________________________________________
|Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to sec. 131, para. 1, no. 1 BörseG |
|2018_________________________________________________________________________|
| | | |Number of voting| |
| | | | | |
| | | |rights that may | |
| Type of | Expiration | Exercise | be | % of voting |
| instrument | Date | Period |acquired if the | rights |
