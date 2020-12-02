 

Canadian General Investments Investment Update – Unaudited

TORONTO, Canada, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (TSX: CGI, CGI.PR.D) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at November 30, 2020 was $47.40, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 30.9% and 33.8%, respectively. These compare with the 3.8% and 4.3% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.

The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of preference shares and bank borrowing, in an effort to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at November 30, 2020, the combined leverage afforded by both forms of leverage represented 17.7% of CGI’s net assets, down from 22.7% at the end of 2019 and 23.2% at November 30, 2019.

The worldwide spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and its impact on such factors as business operations, supply chains, travel, commodity prices and consumer confidence, and the associated impact on domestic and international equity markets and fixed income yields, is expected to continue to have a significant influence on the equity markets and could significantly impact the value of investments held by CGI. Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited, the manager of the Company, will maintain its consistent, steady, long-term approach of holding diversified, appropriate investments, while pursuing selective new opportunities.

The closing price for CGI’s common shares at November 30, 2020 was $32.20, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 26.8% and 36.7%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of November 30, 2020 were as follows:

  Information Technology 28.0%  
  Industrials 20.4%  
  Materials 15.9%  
  Consumer Discretionary 13.6%  
  Financials 9.2%  
  Energy 4.5%  
  Real Estate 3.6%  
  Communication Services 2.3%  
  Health Care 1.3%  
  Cash & Cash Equivalents 0.7%  
  Utilities 0.5%  

The top ten investments which comprised 37.2% of the investment portfolio at market as of November 30, 2020 were as follows:

  Shopify Inc. 7.5%  
  Franco-Nevada Corporation 4.3%  
  Canadian Pacific Railway Limited 4.1%  
  NVIDIA Corporation 3.8%  
  Amazon.com, Inc. 3.5%  
  Mastercard Incorporated 2.9%  
  First Quantum Minerals Ltd. 2.8%  
  Square, Inc. 2.8%  
  Apple Inc. 2.8%  
  Lightspeed POS Inc. 2.7%  

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Canadian General Investments, Limited
Jonathan A. Morgan
President and CEO
Phone: (416) 366-2931
Fax: (416) 366-2729
e-mail: cgifund@mmainvestments.com
website: www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca


