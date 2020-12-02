Mondelēz International Declares Quarterly Dividend and Authorizes Additional $4 Billion of Share Repurchases

CHICAGO, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Mondelēz International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.315 per share of Class A common stock. This dividend is payable on January 14, 2021, to shareholders of record as of December 31, 2020.



The Board of Directors also approved an extension of the company’s share repurchase program for an additional three years to December 31, 2023, replacing the existing authorization which was set to expire on December 31, 2020. In conjunction with this extension, the Board of Directors approved a $4 billion increase to the share repurchase program authorization, of which approximately $2 billion was remaining, to bring the total remaining authorization to repurchase Class A common stock to approximately $6 billion. The company may repurchase the shares in open market transactions, privately negotiated transactions or a combination of the foregoing. Share repurchases are subject to the company’s discretion based on market conditions, business considerations and other factors.