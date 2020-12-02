Laird Superfood to Participate in Canaccord and Roth Investor Conferences

Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSE American: LSF) ("Laird Superfood" or the "Company") today announced that the Company will participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences. Founders Laird Hamilton and Gabrielle Reece will take part in a fireside chat as well.

Tomorrow, December 3, 2020, Paul Hodge, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Valerie Ells, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Canaccord Genuity AgriFood Tech Innovation Virtual Forum at 11:00 a.m. ET, or 8:00 a.m. PT. The presentation can be accessed live at the “Events & Presentations” section of the Laird Superfood Investor Relations site at https://investors.lairdsuperfood.com. The replay will be archived online for 7 days.