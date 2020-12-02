 

Laird Superfood to Participate in Canaccord and Roth Investor Conferences

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.12.2020, 21:40  |  24   |   |   

Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSE American: LSF) ("Laird Superfood" or the "Company") today announced that the Company will participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences. Founders Laird Hamilton and Gabrielle Reece will take part in a fireside chat as well.

Tomorrow, December 3, 2020, Paul Hodge, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Valerie Ells, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Canaccord Genuity AgriFood Tech Innovation Virtual Forum at 11:00 a.m. ET, or 8:00 a.m. PT. The presentation can be accessed live at the “Events & Presentations” section of the Laird Superfood Investor Relations site at https://investors.lairdsuperfood.com. The replay will be archived online for 7 days.

On Friday, December 11, 2020, Hodge, Ells, and Founders Laird Hamilton and Gabrielle Reece will take part in a fireside chat on Plant-Based Food at 1:15 p.m. ET, or 10:15 a.m PT, at the Roth Virtual Deer Valley Consumer Event. Company management will also host investor meetings throughout the day. For more information, please contact your Roth representative, or visit the event website here.

About Laird Superfood (NYSE American: LSF)

Laird Superfood, Inc. creates award-winning, plant-based superfood products that are both delicious and functional. The Company's products are designed to enhance your daily ritual and keep consumers fueled naturally throughout the day. The Company was co-founded in 2015 by the world's most prolific big-wave surfer, Laird Hamilton. Laird Superfood's offerings are environmentally conscientious, responsibly tested, and made with real ingredients. Shop all products online at lairdsuperfood.com and join the Laird Superfood community on social media for the latest news and daily doses of inspiration.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Laird Superfood to Participate in Canaccord and Roth Investor Conferences Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSE American: LSF) ("Laird Superfood" or the "Company") today announced that the Company will participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences. Founders Laird Hamilton and Gabrielle Reece will take part in a fireside …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lost Money in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.?
Salesforce Announces Strong Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Kandi ...
Vodafone Business and RingCentral Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver New Cloud-based ...
MedMen Announces Delay Filing of Financial Statements for the First Fiscal Quarter of 2021, Ended ...
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update – VSS Unity Preparing For First Rocket Powered Flight ...
Salesforce Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Slack
Veeva Announces Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Achieve First Authorization in the World for a Vaccine to Combat COVID-19
Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. ...
Hyliion Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity