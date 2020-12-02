 

Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

MONTREAL, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIRIOS RESOURCES INC. (TSX-V: SOI) announces that its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders will be held virtually on Wednesday December 9, 2020 at 10 a.m. (Eastern Standard Time).

Shareholders are invited to register in advance at the following address:
https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_XkGd6C_jTKi14qZY6Hy68A

The proceedings of the meeting will be in French and will be followed by a presentation from the President in English. A question period will then take place in both languages.

The meeting will be an opportunity to take stock of the positive developments of the past year, particularly with regard to the Cheechoo gold project, and to highlight future opportunities for the company.

We look forward to seeing you at the meeting,

The Sirios Board of Directors

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact:
Dominique Doucet, President, Eng.
Tel: (514) 918-2867
ddoucet@sirios.com
website: www.sirios.com

 


26.11.20
Sirios Resources Inc.: Announcement of a $2,100,000 financing
17.11.20
Sirios announces a significant increase in its resource estimate for the Cheechoo gold project

05.10.20
16
Sirios Resources Inc, beginnt nun die Party?