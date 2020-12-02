 

Blue Bird to Report Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results on December 16, 2020

Blue Bird Corporation (Nasdaq: BLBD), the leading independent designer and manufacturer of school buses, will release its fiscal 2020 fourth quarter and full year financial results on December 16, 2020.

The public is invited to attend an audio webcast in which Blue Bird executives Phil Horlock, President and CEO, and Jeff Taylor, CFO, will discuss results. This webcast will take place at 4:30PM ET on December 16, 2020. A slide presentation will be available to support the webcast.

  • The webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations portion of Blue Bird’s website at http://investors.blue-bird.com. Please click on the link in the Events box in the lower right corner of the Blue Bird Investor Relations landing page to access the webcast.
  • Participants desiring audio only or to ask questions during the Q&A portion of the call should dial 1-877-407-0784 or 1-201-689-8560.

A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes via the same link on Blue Bird’s website.

About Blue Bird Corporation

Blue Bird is the leading independent designer and manufacturer of school buses, with more than 550,000 buses sold since its formation in 1927 and approximately 180,000 buses in operation today. Blue Bird’s longevity and reputation in the school bus industry have made it an iconic American brand. Blue Bird distinguishes itself from its principal competitors by its singular focus on the design, engineering, manufacture and sale of school buses and related parts. As the only manufacturer of chassis and body production specifically designed for school bus applications, Blue Bird is recognized as an industry leader for school bus innovation, safety, product quality/reliability/durability, operating costs and drivability. In addition, Blue Bird is the market leader in alternative fuel applications with its propane-powered, gasoline-powered and compressed natural gas-powered school buses. Blue Bird manufactures school buses at two facilities in Fort Valley, Georgia. Its Micro Bird joint venture operates a manufacturing facility in Drummondville, Quebec, Canada. Service and after-market parts are distributed from Blue Bird’s parts distribution center located in Delaware, Ohio.

