Maximus Named 2020 Grand ClearMark Award Winner for Healthcare Communication

“We are honored to receive this recognition for our hard work in helping government serve the people, especially during a year when citizens have more questions than ever about their healthcare,” said Bruce Caswell, President and CEO, Maximus. “Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, government programs and policies are changing and evolving, which puts extra emphasis on clear and trusted communication. I am so proud of our team for producing content that shares vital information in clear, concise language that citizens can quickly understand.”

Maximus (NYSE: MMS), a leading provider of government services worldwide, announced today they won five categories in the Center for Plain Language’s ClearMark Awards, as well as the Grand ClearMark Award. In particular, Maximus was cited for having especially high scores due to its thoughtful and pragmatic effort within healthcare communication.

In addition to the Grand ClearMark top honor, the Maximus Center for Health Literacy won all five of the following awards categories:

Before and After – Print: Georgia Childcare and Parent Services (CAPS) Provider Handbook

Digital – Apps and Microsite: New York State of Health (NYSOH) Mobile Upload App

Forms, Applications, and Statements: Healthy Michigan Plan Work Requirement Exemption Form

Letters and Correspondence: Healthy Michigan Plan Work Requirements Letters

Spanish Language: New York State of Health (NYSOH) Mobile Upload App

In the final round, the judges named the dual entries of the Healthy Michigan Plan Work Requirement Exemption Form and the Healthy Michigan Plan Work Requirements Letters entries as one unit, which was honored as the 2020 Grand ClearMark Winner. Maximus worked closely with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) to develop the work requirement communications. Other states that implemented this type of Medicaid policy saw people lose benefits due to misunderstanding and noncompliance to the complex new rules. Maximus’ goal was to make sure beneficiaries understood the program and kept their healthcare coverage.

The ClearMark awards recognize the plain language communications created by North American organizations. This was the tenth year of the awards. Previous winners include the American Bar Association, Aetna, and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

