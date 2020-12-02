 

Maximus Named 2020 Grand ClearMark Award Winner for Healthcare Communication

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.12.2020, 22:00  |  42   |   |   

Maximus (NYSE: MMS), a leading provider of government services worldwide, announced today they won five categories in the Center for Plain Language’s ClearMark Awards, as well as the Grand ClearMark Award. In particular, Maximus was cited for having especially high scores due to its thoughtful and pragmatic effort within healthcare communication.

“We are honored to receive this recognition for our hard work in helping government serve the people, especially during a year when citizens have more questions than ever about their healthcare,” said Bruce Caswell, President and CEO, Maximus. “Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, government programs and policies are changing and evolving, which puts extra emphasis on clear and trusted communication. I am so proud of our team for producing content that shares vital information in clear, concise language that citizens can quickly understand.”

In addition to the Grand ClearMark top honor, the Maximus Center for Health Literacy won all five of the following awards categories:

  • Before and After – Print: Georgia Childcare and Parent Services (CAPS) Provider Handbook
  • Digital – Apps and Microsite: New York State of Health (NYSOH) Mobile Upload App
  • Forms, Applications, and Statements: Healthy Michigan Plan Work Requirement Exemption Form
  • Letters and Correspondence: Healthy Michigan Plan Work Requirements Letters
  • Spanish Language: New York State of Health (NYSOH) Mobile Upload App

In the final round, the judges named the dual entries of the Healthy Michigan Plan Work Requirement Exemption Form and the Healthy Michigan Plan Work Requirements Letters entries as one unit, which was honored as the 2020 Grand ClearMark Winner. Maximus worked closely with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) to develop the work requirement communications. Other states that implemented this type of Medicaid policy saw people lose benefits due to misunderstanding and noncompliance to the complex new rules. Maximus’ goal was to make sure beneficiaries understood the program and kept their healthcare coverage.

The ClearMark awards recognize the plain language communications created by North American organizations. This was the tenth year of the awards. Previous winners include the American Bar Association, Aetna, and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

About Maximus

Since 1975, Maximus has operated under its founding mission of Helping Government Serve the People, enabling citizens around the globe to successfully engage with their governments at all levels and across a variety of health and human services programs. Maximus delivers innovative business process management and technology solutions that contribute to improved outcomes for citizens and higher levels of productivity, accuracy, accountability, and efficiency of government-sponsored programs. With more than 30,000 employees worldwide, Maximus is a proud partner to government agencies in the United States, Australia, Canada, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit maximus.com.

Maximus Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Maximus Named 2020 Grand ClearMark Award Winner for Healthcare Communication Maximus (NYSE: MMS), a leading provider of government services worldwide, announced today they won five categories in the Center for Plain Language’s ClearMark Awards, as well as the Grand ClearMark Award. In particular, Maximus was cited for having …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lost Money in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.?
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Kandi ...
Vodafone Business and RingCentral Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver New Cloud-based ...
MedMen Announces Delay Filing of Financial Statements for the First Fiscal Quarter of 2021, Ended ...
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update – VSS Unity Preparing For First Rocket Powered Flight ...
Orano Accelerates the Deployment of Digital Solutions on a Large Scale
Pfizer and BioNTech Achieve First Authorization in the World for a Vaccine to Combat COVID-19
BeiGene Announces Pricing of Public Offering by Selling Shareholders
FedEx to Acquire ShopRunner to Expand E-Commerce Capabilities
Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and ...
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. ...
Hyliion Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.11.20
Maximus Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results for Fiscal Year 2020
17.11.20
Maximus CEO Bruce Caswell Named Executive of the Year by the Greater Washington GovCon Awards
06.11.20
Maximus Schedules Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Conference Call
03.11.20
Maximus Recognized by Military Times as a Top Employer for Veterans