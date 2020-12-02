Worldline launches an employee shareholding plan for 2020

Once again, Worldline offers its employees and employees of the Group the opportunity to subscribe to discounted Worldline shares with an employer matching contribution under the conditions defined below, in order for its employees to be more closely associated with the Group’s future developments and performance. This plan is therefore also offered to Ingenico employees, of which Worldline just finalized the acquisition, and its affiliated companies.

Bezons, December 2, 2020 - Worldline, the European leader in the payment and transactional services industry announces today the launch of the employee shareholding plan entitled « Boost 2020 » reserved to employees of the Group.

This offering of shares will be made to all employees of the Group located in France, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Hong-Kong, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, Norway, New-Zealand, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States of America, who are eligible to the Worldline saving plan (plan d’épargne groupe), subject to obtaining the required authorizations from local authorities.

The subscription period will take place from December 3, 2020 to December 21, 2020 (inclusive).

The settlement-delivery of the shares shall occur as of February 17, 2021.

The terms and conditions of the transaction are described hereafter.

DETAILS OF THE TRANSACTION

Issuer

Worldline

Public limited company (Société Anonyme)

Share capital of EUR 189,767,846.16 euros

Registered Office: River Ouest – 80 Quai Voltaire – 95870 Bezons

378 901 946 RCS Pontoise

Euronext Paris (France) – compartment A

Common share ISIN code: FR0011981968

Security registered with the Service de Règlement Différé (SRD)

Purpose of the offering – reasons for the offering

Pursuant to the authorization granted by the Combined General Shareholders’ Meeting held on June 9, 2020 (the “General Meeting”) under the 42nd resolution, the Board of Directors of Worldline decided to issue shares reserved to employees of Worldline and of its affiliated companies under the framework of article L. 225-138-1 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce) and articles L. 3332-18 et seq. of the French Labor Code (Code du travail).