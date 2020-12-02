DGAP-News: MorphoSys AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous MorphoSys' Licensee Announces Approval by the European Commission for Tremfya(R) (guselkumab) for Treatment of Adults with Active Psoriatic Arthritis (PsA) 02.12.2020 / 22:02 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MorphoSys' Licensee Announces Approval by the European Commission for Tremfya(R) (guselkumab) for Treatment of Adults with Active Psoriatic Arthritis (PsA)

PLANEGG/MUNICH, Germany, December 2, 2020-MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; Prime Standard Segment; MDAX & TecDAX; NASDAQ: MOR) announced today that its licensee Janssen Research & Development, LLC. (Janssen) reported the European Commission's approval for the use of Tremfya(R) (guselkumab) in the treatment of adult patients with active psoriatic arthritis (PsA) who have had an inadequate response or who have been intolerant to a prior disease-modifying antirheumatic drug (DMARD) therapy.

Developed and marketed by Janssen, Tremfya is the first approved fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to the p19 subunit of IL-23-an important driver of the progression of inflammatory diseases1 and inhibits its interaction with the IL-23 receptor. It was generated utilizing MorphoSys' proprietary HuCAL(R) antibody technology and became the first drug based on MorphoSys' antibody technology to receive regulatory approval for the treatment of plaque psoriasis in 2017. Tremfya is currently approved in 76 countries for the treatment of adults with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy2, and in Brazil, Canada, Ecuador, Japan, Taiwan and the U.S. for the treatment of adult patients with active PsA.

"As a new, first-in-its-class treatment option for patients with psoriatic arthritis, Tremfya provides much-needed treatment opportunities to improve the lives of patients suffering from this debilitating disease", said Dr. Malte Peters, Chief Research and Development Officer at MorphoSys. "We are very pleased and extremely proud that Tremfya has been approved by the European Commission for the treatment of adult patients with active psoriatic arthritis in the European Union."