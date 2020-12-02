Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Sir Andrew Witty Returns to UnitedHealth Group After Leave of Absence UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) announced that Sir Andrew Witty, president of UnitedHealth Group and chief executive officer of Optum, has returned to the company after an eight-month leave of absence to serve as a Global Envoy for the World Health …



