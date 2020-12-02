 

Horace Mann Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.12.2020, 22:15  |  37   |   |   

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) today announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share payable on December 31, 2020, to shareholders of record as of December 16, 2020.

About Horace Mann

Horace Mann is the largest financial services company focused on providing America's educators and school employees with insurance and retirement solutions. Founded by Educators for Educators in 1945, the company is headquartered in Springfield, Ill. For more information, visit horacemann.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements included in this news release that are not historical in nature are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Horace Mann is not under any obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Please refer to the company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2020, and the company's past and future filings and reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for information concerning the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.

Horace Mann Educators Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Horace Mann Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) today announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share payable on December 31, 2020, to shareholders of record as of December 16, 2020. About Horace Mann …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lost Money in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.?
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Kandi ...
Vodafone Business and RingCentral Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver New Cloud-based ...
MedMen Announces Delay Filing of Financial Statements for the First Fiscal Quarter of 2021, Ended ...
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update – VSS Unity Preparing For First Rocket Powered Flight ...
Orano Accelerates the Deployment of Digital Solutions on a Large Scale
Pfizer and BioNTech Achieve First Authorization in the World for a Vaccine to Combat COVID-19
BeiGene Announces Pricing of Public Offering by Selling Shareholders
FedEx to Acquire ShopRunner to Expand E-Commerce Capabilities
Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and ...
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. ...
Hyliion Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity