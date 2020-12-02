 

Alerus Announces Intent to Acquire Retirement Planning Services, Inc.

Alerus Financial Corporation (“Alerus”) (NASDAQ: ALRS), announced today it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Retirement Planning Services, Inc. (“RPS”), which does business as RPS Plan Administrators and 24HourFlex. RPS provides retirement and health benefits administration for more than 1,000 plans, 48,000 plan participants, 300 COBRA clients, and 10,000 COBRA members, and brings more than 30 years of experience to Alerus’ robust retirement and health benefits services division. RPS is based in Littleton, Colorado, which expands Alerus’ geographic footprint to the Rocky Mountain region.

Alerus is a leading independent provider of retirement and benefit administration services. This transaction represents the company’s eleventh acquisition in the retirements and benefits vertical since 2003 and builds Alerus’ health benefits scale in a consolidating industry. The transaction is expected to be completed December 18, 2020, and will increase Alerus’ assets under administration/management to approximately $31.5 billion. Terms of the transaction will not be released.

“The acquisition of RPS and 24HourFlex is a strategic investment that allows us to add talent and increase market share in the desirable Rocky Mountain region while further strengthening our growing retirement and benefits division,” said Alerus President and Chief Executive Officer Randy Newman. “Alerus is a scaled consolidator and this expansion is in line with our long-term One Alerus growth strategy to expand our national presence and provide diversified financial services to clients across the nation.”

“Alerus, RPS, and 24HourFlex share complementary business models and core values that focus on client service, industry expertise, and growth, making this a great partnership for both ownership groups,” said Brian Overby, President of Alerus Retirement and Benefits. “In addition to expanding our footprint, we’re also adding valuable products and talented professionals. We believe there are opportunities to expand products and services to the newly acquired clients in addition to current Alerus clients.”

The all-cash transaction is anticipated to be immediately accretive to Alerus’ GAAP earnings per share, adding an estimated $0.08 in 2021 and $0.13 in 2022. Consistent with prior retirement services acquisitions, a substantial portion of the premium paid will be allocated to a customer account intangible and amortized up to 10 years, contributing to a cash-GAAP earnings difference while restoring the tangible equity utilized to complete the acquisition.

