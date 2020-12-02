Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), provider of the Data-to-Everything Platform, today announced results for its fiscal third quarter ended October 31, 2020.
Third Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights
- Cloud ARR was $630 million, up 71% year-over-year.
- Total ARR was $2.07 billion, up 44% year-over-year.
- Cloud revenue was $145 million, up 80% year-over-year.
- Total revenues were $559 million, down 11% year-over-year.
- 444 customers with ARR greater than $1 million.
“Even in the face of uncertain market conditions, Splunk remains one of the fastest growing companies in the history of enterprise software,” said Doug Merritt, President and CEO, Splunk. “We crossed an important milestone during the quarter as continued demand for data-driven insights across our global customer-base drove our total ARR to over $2 billion. Today, there’s no better strategic partner to help organizations turn their data into action and accelerate their journey to the cloud than Splunk.”
“Our cloud momentum continued in the third quarter, we exceeded our cash flow target significantly and we ended with Cloud ARR up 71% year-over-year — among the highest growth rates in the industry,” said Jason Child, chief financial officer, Splunk. “While the environment was a challenge in the quarter, we are enthusiastic about the large and growing opportunity ahead and remain confident in our long-term growth trajectory.”
Recent Business Highlights:
New and Expansion Customers Include: Bass Pro Shops, Carvana, Clemson University, E.ON (Germany), Founders Federal Credit Union (FIT CUSO), Herbalife Nutrition, HSBC Group (United Kingdom), Idaho National Laboratory, Intrado, James Paget University Hospitals - NHS Foundation Trust (United Kingdom), National University of Singapore, Nu Skin, Ocado Group (United Kingdom), Toyota Systems Corporation (Japan), TripActions
- The Data Age Is Here: New Splunk Cloud Innovations Unveiled at .conf20: New innovations across Splunk Cloud and Splunk Enterprise help customers achieve faster time to value with immediate access to the latest features. The new Splunk Machine Learning Environment (SMLE) makes it easier to build and operationalize machine learning models and algorithms and helps get value from data at scale in Splunk; while the new Data Stream Processor 1.2 helps customers expand their data streaming capabilities and access, process and route data across multiple cloud services, such as Google Cloud Platform and Azure Event Hub.
- Splunk Launches the World’s Most Comprehensive Observability Suite: The new Splunk Observability Suite brings together Splunk’s best-in-class solutions for infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, digital experience monitoring, log investigation and incident response into a single, tightly integrated suite of products. Splunk also announced Splunk Log Observer, which brings the power of Splunk logs to site reliability engineers, DevOps engineers and developers; and Splunk Real User Monitoring, which extends its monitoring capabilities to help organizations understand and optimize the digital experiences of their customers.
- Splunk Accelerates Its Observability Vision with Three Acquisitions: Building on its newly launched Observability Suite, Splunk announced the acquisition of Plumbr, an application performance monitoring (APM) company offering auto-instrumentation, Real User Monitoring and deep application performance insights. Splunk also announced the acquisition of Rigor, a digital experience monitoring (DEM) company; and the intent to acquire Flowmill, a cloud network observability company with expertise in network performance monitoring (NPM). Together, these additions will accelerate Splunk’s vision to deliver a comprehensive Observability Suite with best-in-class DEM, APM and NPM for all applications.
- Expanded AIOps and Multicloud Monitoring Capabilities Transform IT Modernization: Splunk continues to innovate on its industry-leading IT Operations platform. The newly announced Splunk Service Intelligence for SAP solutions provides Splunk IT Service Intelligence (ITSI) customers with end-to-end visibility across both the SAP solution-based and entire IT environment. Splunk also unveiled enhancements to Splunk ITSI, providing customers with operational efficiency and business intelligence to predict incidents before they happen; and the Splunk Infrastructure Monitoring Add-On allows organizations to seamlessly collect and integrate Splunk Infrastructure Monitoring metrics data.
- New Splunk Security Solutions Help Customers Secure and Accelerate the Cloud Journey: Splunk’s Security Operations suite enables security teams to modernize and unify their security operations in the cloud. With Splunk Mission Control, customers can plug in Splunk SIEM, SOAR, UBA and other third-party security technologies for real-time, contextual visibility and control across their entire security infrastructure. Splunk also launched the new Mission Control Plug-In Framework, which accelerates the value customers get from combining their Splunk security tools and non-Splunk security tools.
- Splunk Names New Chief Customer and Chief Revenue Officers: As customers continue to take action on data across their organization with Splunk’s Data-to-Everything Platform, the company announced two new executive appointments to best position the company for its next phase of growth and category leadership. Splunk welcomes John Sabino, Chief Customer Officer, and Christian Smith, Chief Revenue officer, to its executive team. John and Christian both previously served as senior vice president, Customer Success and senior vice president, Global Sales at Splunk.
Financial Outlook
The company is providing the following guidance for its fiscal fourth quarter 2021 (ending January 31, 2021):
- Total revenues are expected to be between $650 million and $700 million.
- Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be between negative 4% and positive 3%.
All forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures contained in this section “Financial Outlook” exclude estimates for stock-based compensation and related employer payroll tax, acquisition-related adjustments, amortization of intangible assets and capitalized software costs.
A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, many of these costs and expenses that may be incurred in the future. The company has provided a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the financial statement tables for its fiscal third quarter 2021 non-GAAP results included in this press release.
Conference Call and Webcast
|
Splunk Inc.
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended October 31,
|
|
Nine Months Ended October 31,
|
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|Revenues
|License
|
$
|
240,225
|
|
$
|
373,684
|
|
$
|
565,424
|
|
$
|
855,825
|
|Cloud services
|
|
144,714
|
|
|
80,439
|
|
|
382,736
|
|
|
212,946
|
|Maintenance and services
|
|
173,633
|
|
|
172,213
|
|
|
536,147
|
|
|
498,973
|
|Total revenues
|
|
558,572
|
|
|
626,336
|
|
|
1,484,307
|
|
|
1,567,744
|
|Cost of revenues
|License
|
|
5,009
|
|
|
5,796
|
|
|
16,549
|
|
|
17,414
|
|Cloud services
|
|
63,354
|
|
|
41,045
|
|
|
176,572
|
|
|
108,525
|
|Maintenance and services
|
|
68,417
|
|
|
60,978
|
|
|
204,328
|
|
|
176,011
|
|Total cost of revenues
|
|
136,780
|
|
|
107,819
|
|
|
397,449
|
|
|
301,950
|
|Gross profit
|
|
421,792
|
|
|
518,517
|
|
|
1,086,858
|
|
|
1,265,794
|
|Operating expenses
|Research and development
|
|
190,222
|
|
|
158,887
|
|
|
579,643
|
|
|
422,287
|
|Sales and marketing
|
|
323,146
|
|
|
319,023
|
|
|
966,057
|
|
|
896,757
|
|General and administrative
|
|
73,941
|
|
|
88,092
|
|
|
234,746
|
|
|
226,118
|
|Total operating expenses
|
|
587,309
|
|
|
566,002
|
|
|
1,780,446
|
|
|
1,545,162
|
|Operating loss
|
|
(165,517
|
)
|
|
(47,485
|
)
|
|
(693,588
|
)
|
|
(279,368
|
)
|Interest and other income (expense), net
|Interest income
|
|
2,382
|
|
|
12,612
|
|
|
12,438
|
|
|
45,373
|
|Interest expense
|
|
(33,972
|
)
|
|
(24,406
|
)
|
|
(88,557
|
)
|
|
(71,527
|
)
|Other income (expense), net
|
|
(710
|
)
|
|
(215
|
)
|
|
4,533
|
|
|
(1,408
|
)
|Total interest and other income (expense), net
|
|
(32,300
|
)
|
|
(12,009
|
)
|
|
(71,586
|
)
|
|
(27,562
|
)
|Loss before income taxes
|
|
(197,817
|
)
|
|
(59,494
|
)
|
|
(765,174
|
)
|
|
(306,930
|
)
|Income tax provision (benefit)
|
|
3,714
|
|
|
(1,855
|
)
|
|
3,258
|
|
|
7,010
|
|Net loss
|
$
|
(201,531
|
)
|
$
|
(57,639
|
)
|
$
|
(768,432
|
)
|
$
|
(313,940
|
)
|Basic and diluted net loss per share
|
$
|
(1.26
|
)
|
$
|
(0.38
|
)
|
$
|
(4.83
|
)
|
$
|
(2.08
|
)
|Weighted-average shares used in computing basic and diluted net loss per share
|
|
160,515
|
|
|
152,404
|
|
|
158,998
|
|
|
150,659
|
|Splunk Inc.
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(In thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|October 31, 2020
|January 31, 2020
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
1,652,263
|
|
$
|
778,653
|
|Investments, current
|
|
341,409
|
|
|
976,508
|
|Accounts receivable, net
|
|
799,960
|
|
|
838,743
|
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
140,853
|
|
|
129,839
|
|Deferred commissions, current
|
|
120,762
|
|
|
99,072
|
|Total current assets
|
|
3,055,247
|
|
|
2,822,815
|
|Investments, non-current
|
|
18,228
|
|
|
35,370
|
|Accounts receivable, non-current
|
|
316,824
|
|
|
468,934
|
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
|
374,980
|
|
|
267,086
|
|Property and equipment, net
|
|
185,606
|
|
|
156,928
|
|Intangible assets, net
|
|
199,210
|
|
|
238,415
|
|Goodwill
|
|
1,301,073
|
|
|
1,292,840
|
|Deferred commissions, non-current
|
|
67,854
|
|
|
88,990
|
|Other assets
|
|
75,673
|
|
|
68,093
|
|Total assets
|
$
|
5,594,695
|
|
$
|
5,439,471
|
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|
$
|
16,479
|
|
$
|
18,938
|
|Accrued compensation
|
|
286,101
|
|
|
286,159
|
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
|
190,820
|
|
|
177,822
|
|Deferred revenue, current
|
|
763,646
|
|
|
829,377
|
|Total current liabilities
|
|
1,257,046
|
|
|
1,312,296
|
|Convertible senior notes, net
|
|
2,275,313
|
|
|
1,714,630
|
|Operating lease liabilities
|
|
339,394
|
|
|
235,631
|
|Deferred revenue, non-current
|
|
110,504
|
|
|
176,832
|
|Other liabilities, non-current
|
|
3,126
|
|
|
653
|
|Total non-current liabilities
|
|
2,728,337
|
|
|
2,127,746
|
|Total liabilities
|
|
3,985,383
|
|
|
3,440,042
|
|Stockholders' equity
|Common stock
|
|
162
|
|
|
157
|
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
(4,625
|
)
|
|
(5,312
|
)
|Additional paid-in capital
|
|
3,943,678
|
|
|
3,566,055
|
|Accumulated deficit
|
|
(2,329,903
|
)
|
|
(1,561,471
|
)
|Total stockholders' equity
|
|
1,609,312
|
|
|
1,999,429
|
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$
|
5,594,695
|
|
$
|
5,439,471
|
|
Splunk Inc.
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
(In thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended October 31,
|
|
Nine Months Ended October 31,
|
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Net loss
|
$
|
(201,531
|
)
|
$
|
(57,639
|
)
|
$
|
(768,432
|
)
|
$
|
(313,940
|
)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|
|
24,584
|
|
|
18,938
|
|
|
67,269
|
|
|
46,079
|
|Amortization of deferred commissions
|
|
38,097
|
|
|
21,196
|
|
|
99,217
|
|
|
75,078
|
|Amortization of investment premiums (accretion of discounts), net
|
|
54
|
|
|
(2,324
|
)
|
|
(890
|
)
|
|
(7,969
|
)
|Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
|
|
26,917
|
|
|
20,382
|
|
|
71,655
|
|
|
59,477
|
|Gain on extinguishment of convertible senior notes
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(6,952
|
)
|
|
-
|
|Repurchase of convertible senior notes attributable to the accreted interest related to debt discount
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(22,149
|
)
|
|
-
|
|Non-cash operating lease costs
|
|
24
|
|
|
2,104
|
|
|
15,783
|
|
|
7,511
|
|Stock-based compensation
|
|
138,790
|
|
|
132,852
|
|
|
452,481
|
|
|
378,928
|
|Disposal of property and equipment
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
981
|
|
|
-
|
|Deferred income taxes
|
|
(1,365
|
)
|
|
(214
|
)
|
|
(2,009
|
)
|
|
(398
|
)
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:
|Accounts receivable, net
|
|
6,632
|
|
|
(226,485
|
)
|
|
190,893
|
|
|
(165,735
|
)
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|
(26,949
|
)
|
|
(72,161
|
)
|
|
(14,456
|
)
|
|
(181,201
|
)
|Deferred commissions
|
|
(39,617
|
)
|
|
(31,247
|
)
|
|
(99,771
|
)
|
|
(84,461
|
)
|Accounts payable
|
|
(28,142
|
)
|
|
(6,445
|
)
|
|
(5,179
|
)
|
|
(1,129
|
)
|Accrued compensation
|
|
61,688
|
|
|
33,394
|
|
|
310
|
|
|
(12,821
|
)
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
|
(12,203
|
)
|
|
(8,060
|
)
|
|
(13,497
|
)
|
|
2,619
|
|Deferred revenue
|
|
(30,043
|
)
|
|
40,846
|
|
|
(132,350
|
)
|
|
(30,843
|
)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|
|
(43,064
|
)
|
|
(134,863
|
)
|
|
(167,096
|
)
|
|
(228,805
|
)
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Purchases of investments
|
|
-
|
|
|
(275,962
|
)
|
|
(87,135
|
)
|
|
(815,685
|
)
|Maturities of investments
|
|
245,595
|
|
|
264,376
|
|
|
743,320
|
|
|
805,971
|
|Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|
|
(11,758
|
)
|
|
(576,296
|
)
|
|
(11,758
|
)
|
|
(576,296
|
)
|Purchases of property and equipment
|
|
(2,491
|
)
|
|
(27,090
|
)
|
|
(28,307
|
)
|
|
(53,524
|
)
|Capitalized software development costs
|
|
(3,570
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
(10,703
|
)
|
|
-
|
|Other investment activities
|
|
(575
|
)
|
|
(2,500
|
)
|
|
(3,461
|
)
|
|
(3,750
|
)
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
|
227,201
|
|
|
(617,472
|
)
|
|
601,956
|
|
|
(643,284
|
)
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Proceeds from the exercise of stock options
|
|
413
|
|
|
68
|
|
|
3,084
|
|
|
624
|
|Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
44,214
|
|
|
34,482
|
|Proceeds from the issuance of convertible senior notes, net of issuance costs
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1,246,544
|
|
|
-
|
|Purchase of capped calls
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(137,379
|
)
|
|
-
|
|Partial repurchase of convertible senior notes
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(668,929
|
)
|
|
-
|
|Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards
|
|
(7
|
)
|
|
(46,467
|
)
|
|
(49,235
|
)
|
|
(164,160
|
)
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
|
406
|
|
|
(46,399
|
)
|
|
438,299
|
|
|
(129,054
|
)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
|
(175
|
)
|
|
199
|
|
|
451
|
|
|
(1,552
|
)
|Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
184,368
|
|
|
(798,535
|
)
|
|
873,610
|
|
|
(1,002,695
|
)
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
|
1,467,895
|
|
|
1,672,005
|
|
|
778,653
|
|
|
1,876,165
|
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
$
|
1,652,263
|
|
$
|
873,470
|
|
$
|
1,652,263
|
|
$
|
873,470
|
Splunk Inc.
Operating Metrics
Total Annual Recurring Revenue (“Total ARR”) represents the annualized revenue run-rate of active subscription, term license, and maintenance contracts at the end of a reporting period. Cloud Annual Recurring Revenue (“Cloud ARR”) represents the annualized revenue run-rate of active subscription contracts at the end of a reporting period. Contracts are annualized by dividing the total contract value by the number of days in the contract term and then multiplying by 365.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations
To supplement Splunk’s condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), Splunk provides investors with the following non-GAAP financial measures: cloud services, cost of revenues, cloud services gross margin, cost of revenues, gross margin, research and development expense, sales and marketing expense, general and administrative expense, operating income (loss), operating margin, income tax provision (benefit), net income (loss), net income (loss) per share and free cash flow (collectively the “non-GAAP financial measures”). These non-GAAP financial measures exclude all or a combination of the following (as reflected in the following reconciliation tables): expenses related to stock-based compensation and related employer payroll tax, amortization of intangible assets, restructuring and facility exit charges, acquisition-related adjustments, capitalized software development costs, non-cash interest expense related to convertible senior notes and a gain on extinguishment of convertible senior notes. The non-GAAP financial measures are also adjusted for Splunk's estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income (loss). To determine the estimated non-GAAP tax rate, Splunk evaluates financial projections based on its non-GAAP results and the tax effect of those projections. The estimated non-GAAP tax rate takes into account many factors including our operating structure and tax positions. The non-GAAP tax rate applied to the three and nine months ended October 31, 2020 was 20%. The applicable fiscal 2020 tax rates are noted in the reconciliations. In addition, non-GAAP financial measures include free cash flow, which represents operating cash flow less purchases of property and equipment. Splunk considers free cash flow to be a liquidity measure that provides useful information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated or used by the business.
Splunk excludes stock-based compensation expense because it is non-cash in nature and excluding this expense provides meaningful supplemental information regarding Splunk’s operational performance and allows investors the ability to make more meaningful comparisons between Splunk’s operating results and those of other companies. Splunk excludes employer payroll tax expense related to employee stock plans in order for investors to see the full effect that excluding that stock-based compensation expense had on Splunk’s operating results. These expenses are tied to the exercise or vesting of underlying equity awards and the price of Splunk’s common stock at the time of vesting or exercise, which may vary from period to period independent of the operating performance of Splunk’s business. Splunk also excludes amortization of intangible assets, restructuring and facility exit charges, acquisition-related adjustments, capitalized software development costs, non-cash interest expense related to convertible senior notes and a gain on extinguishment of convertible senior notes from the applicable non-GAAP financial measures because these adjustments are considered by management to be outside of Splunk’s core operating results.
There are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by Splunk’s competitors and exclude expenses that may have a material impact upon Splunk’s reported financial results. Further, stock-based compensation expense has been and will continue to be, for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense in Splunk’s business and an important part of the compensation provided to Splunk’s employees. The presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Splunk uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making purposes and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Splunk believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about Splunk’s operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures facilitate comparisons to competitors’ operating results. The non-GAAP financial measures are meant to supplement and be viewed in conjunction with GAAP financial measures.
The following tables reconcile Splunk’s GAAP results to Splunk’s non-GAAP results included in this press release.
|SPLUNK INC.
|Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|(Unaudited)
|Reconciliation of Cash Used in Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow
|
Three Months Ended October 31,
|
|
Nine Months Ended October 31,
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|Net cash used in operating activities
|
$
|
(43,064
|
)
|
$
|
(134,863
|
)
|
$
|
(167,096
|
)
|
$
|
(228,805
|
)
|Less purchases of property and equipment
|
|
(2,491
|
)
|
|
(27,090
|
)
|
|
(28,307
|
)
|
|
(53,524
|
)
|Free cash flow (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
(45,555
|
)
|
$
|
(161,953
|
)
|
$
|
(195,403
|
)
|
$
|
(282,329
|
)
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
$
|
227,201
|
|
$
|
(617,472
|
)
|
$
|
601,956
|
|
$
|
(643,284
|
)
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
$
|
406
|
|
$
|
(46,399
|
)
|
$
|
438,299
|
|
$
|
(129,054
|
)
|Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|Three Months Ended October 31, 2020
|
GAAP
|
|
Stock-based
|
|
Amortization of
|
|
Acquisition-related
|
|
Capitalized software
|
|
Non-cash interest
|
|
Income tax
|
|
Non-GAAP
|Cloud services cost of revenues
|
$
|
63,354
|
|
$
|
(2,719
|
)
|
$
|
(5,709
|
)
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
54,926
|
|Cloud services gross margin
|
|
56.2
|
%
|
|
1.9
|
%
|
|
3.9
|
%
|
|
-
|
%
|
|
-
|
%
|
|
-
|
%
|
|
-
|
%
|
|
62.0
|
%
|Cost of revenues
|
|
136,780
|
|
|
(14,253
|
)
|
|
(9,499
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
(594
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
112,434
|
|Gross margin
|
|
75.5
|
%
|
|
2.6
|
%
|
|
1.7
|
%
|
|
-
|
%
|
|
0.1
|
%
|
|
-
|
%
|
|
-
|
%
|
|
79.9
|
%
|Research and development
|
|
190,222
|
|
|
(64,668
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
3,570
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
129,124
|
|Sales and marketing
|
|
323,146
|
|
|
(45,299
|
)
|
|
(4,333
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
273,514
|
|General and administrative
|
|
73,941
|
|
|
(18,678
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
(2,223
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
53,040
|
|Operating loss
|
|
(165,517
|
)
|
|
142,898
|
|
|
13,832
|
|
|
2,223
|
|
|
(2,976
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(9,540
|
)
|Operating margin
|
|
(29.6
|
)%
|
|
25.6
|
%
|
|
2.4
|
%
|
|
0.4
|
%
|
|
(0.5
|
)%
|
|
-
|
%
|
|
-
|
%
|
|
(1.7
|
)%
|Income tax provision (benefit)
|
|
3,714
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(6,699
|
)
|
|
(2,985
|
)
|Net loss
|
$
|
(201,531
|
)
|
$
|
142,898
|
|
$
|
13,832
|
|
$
|
2,223
|
|
$
|
(2,976
|
)
|
$
|
26,917
|
|
$
|
6,699
|
|
$
|
(11,938
|
)
|Net loss per share (1)
|
$
|
(1.26
|
)
|
$
|
0.90
|
|
$
|
0.09
|
|
$
|
0.01
|
|
$
|
(0.02
|
)
|
$
|
0.17
|
|
$
|
0.04
|
|
$
|
(0.07
|
)
|_______________________
|
(1)
|
Calculated based on 160,515 weighted-average shares of common stock.
|
(2)
|
Represents the income tax adjustment using our estimated non-GAAP tax rate of 20%.
|Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|Three Months Ended October 31, 2019
|
GAAP
|
|
Stock-based
|
|
Amortization of
|
|
Acquisition-related
|
|
Non-cash interest
|
|
Income tax adjustment (3)
|
|
Non-GAAP
|Cloud services cost of revenues
|
$
|
41,045
|
|
$
|
(1,543
|
)
|
$
|
(2,498
|
)
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
37,004
|
|Cloud services gross margin
|
|
49.0
|
%
|
|
1.9
|
%
|
|
3.1
|
%
|
|
-
|
%
|
|
-
|
%
|
|
-
|
%
|
|
54.0
|
%
|Cost of revenues
|
|
107,819
|
|
|
(10,729
|
)
|
|
(7,865
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
89,225
|
|Gross margin
|
|
82.8
|
%
|
|
1.7
|
%
|
|
1.3
|
%
|
|
-
|
%
|
|
-
|
%
|
|
-
|
%
|
|
85.8
|
%
|Research and development
|
|
158,887
|
|
|
(45,701
|
)
|
|
(174
|
)
|
|
(12
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
113,000
|
|Sales and marketing
|
|
319,023
|
|
|
(51,795
|
)
|
|
(2,081
|
)
|
|
(172
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
264,975
|
|General and administrative
|
|
88,092
|
|
|
(27,082
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
(7,408
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
53,602
|
|Operating income (loss)
|
|
(47,485
|
)
|
|
135,307
|
|
|
10,120
|
|
|
7,592
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
105,534
|
|Operating margin
|
|
(7.6
|
)%
|
|
21.6
|
%
|
|
1.6
|
%
|
|
1.2
|
%
|
|
-
|
%
|
|
-
|
%
|
|
16.8
|
%
|Income tax provision (benefit)
|
|
(1,855
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
6,006
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
18,630
|
|
|
22,781
|
|Net income (loss)
|
$
|
(57,639
|
)
|
$
|
135,307
|
|
$
|
10,120
|
|
$
|
1,586
|
|
$
|
20,382
|
|
$
|
(18,630
|
)
|
$
|
91,126
|
|Net income (loss) per share (1)
|
$
|
(0.38
|
)
|
$
|
0.58
|
|_______________________
|
(1)
|
GAAP net loss per share calculated based on 152,404 weighted-average shares of common stock. Non-GAAP net income per share calculated based on 156,526 diluted weighted-average shares of common stock, which includes 4,122 potentially dilutive shares related to employee stock awards. GAAP to non-GAAP net income (loss) per share is not reconciled due to the difference in the number of shares used to calculate basic and diluted weighted-average shares of common stock.
|
(2)
|
Represents the partial release of the valuation allowance.
|
(3)
|
Represents the income tax adjustment using our estimated non-GAAP tax rate of 20%.
|Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|Nine Months Ended October 31, 2020
|GAAP
|
Stock-based
compensation and
related employer
payroll tax
|
Amortization of
intangible assets
|
Restructuring and
facility exit
charges
|
Acquisition-
related
adjustments
|
Capitalized
software
development costs
|
Non-cash interest
expense related to
convertible senior
notes
|
Income tax
adjustment (4)
|Non-GAAP
|Cloud services cost of revenues
|
$
|
176,572
|
|
$
|
(7,921
|
)
|
$
|
(16,005
|
)
|
$
|
(229
|
)
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
152,417
|
|Cloud services gross margin
|
|
53.9
|
%
|
|
2.1
|
%
|
|
4.1
|
%
|
|
0.1
|
%
|
|
-
|
%
|
|
-
|
%
|
|
-
|
%
|
|
-
|
%
|
|
60.2
|
%
|Cost of revenues
|
|
397,449
|
|
|
(42,881
|
)
|
|
(30,383
|
)
|
|
(497
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
(594
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
323,094
|
|Gross margin
|
|
73.2
|
%
|
|
2.9
|
%
|
|
2.0
|
%
|
|
0.1
|
%
|
|
-
|
%
|
|
-
|
%
|
|
-
|
%
|
|
-
|
%
|
|
78.2
|
%
|Research and development
|
|
579,643
|
|
|
(204,037
|
)
|
|
(25
|
)
|
|
(2,884
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
10,703
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
383,400
|
|Sales and marketing
|
|
966,057
|
|
|
(157,591
|
)
|
|
(12,999
|
)
|
|
(1,168
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
794,299
|
|General and administrative
|
|
234,746
|
|
|
(64,876
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
(518
|
)
|
|
(2,223
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
167,129
|
|Operating loss
|
|
(693,588
|
)
|
|
469,385
|
|
|
43,407
|
|
|
5,067
|
|
|
2,223
|
|
|
(10,109
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(183,615
|
)
|Operating margin
|
|
(46.7
|
)%
|
|
31.6
|
%
|
|
2.9
|
%
|
|
0.4
|
%
|
|
0.1
|
%
|
|
(0.7
|
)%
|
|
-
|
%
|
|
-
|
%
|
|
(12.4
|
)%
|Income tax provision (benefit)
|
|
3,258
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(41,263
|
)
|
|
(38,005
|
)
|Net loss
|
$
|
(768,432
|
)
|
$
|
469,385
|
|
$
|
43,407
|
|
$
|
5,543
|
|
(2
|
)
|
$
|
2,223
|
|
$
|
(10,109
|
)
|
$
|
64,702
|
|
(3
|
)
|
$
|
41,263
|
|
$
|
(152,018
|
)
|Net loss per share (1)
|
$
|
(4.83
|
)
|
$
|
2.95
|
|
$
|
0.27
|
|
$
|
0.03
|
|
$
|
0.01
|
|
$
|
(0.06
|
)
|
$
|
0.41
|
|
$
|
0.26
|
|
$
|
(0.96
|
)
|_______________________
|
(1)
|
Calculated based on 158,998 weighted-average shares of common stock.
|
(2)
|
Includes a $0.5 million loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment.
|
(3)
|
Includes non-cash interest expense of $71.7 million and a $7.0 million non-recurring gain on extinguishment of convertible senior notes.
|
(4)
|
Represents the income tax adjustment using our estimated non-GAAP tax rate of 20%.
|Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|Nine Months Ended October 31, 2019
|GAAP
|
Stock-based
compensation and
related employer
payroll tax
|
Amortization of
intangible assets
|
Acquisition-related
adjustments
|
Non-cash interest expense
related to convertible
senior notes
|Income tax adjustment (3)
|Non-GAAP
|Cloud services cost of revenues
|
$
|
108,525
|
|
$
|
(4,709
|
)
|
$
|
(3,334
|
)
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
100,482
|
|Cloud services gross margin
|
|
49.0
|
%
|
|
2.2
|
%
|
|
1.6
|
%
|
|
-
|
%
|
|
-
|
%
|
|
-
|
%
|
|
52.8
|
%
|Cost of revenues
|
|
301,950
|
|
|
(33,342
|
)
|
|
(19,662
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
248,946
|
|Gross margin
|
|
80.7
|
%
|
|
2.1
|
%
|
|
1.3
|
%
|
|
-
|
%
|
|
-
|
%
|
|
-
|
%
|
|
84.1
|
%
|Research and development
|
|
422,287
|
|
|
(130,539
|
)
|
|
(672
|
)
|
|
(12
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
291,064
|
|Sales and marketing
|
|
896,757
|
|
|
(155,657
|
)
|
|
(3,991
|
)
|
|
(172
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
736,937
|
|General and administrative
|
|
226,118
|
|
|
(72,206
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
(7,408
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
146,504
|
|Operating income (loss)
|
|
(279,368
|
)
|
|
391,744
|
|
|
24,325
|
|
|
7,592
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
144,293
|
|Operating margin
|
|
(17.8
|
)%
|
|
24.9
|
%
|
|
1.6
|
%
|
|
0.5
|
%
|
|
-
|
%
|
|
-
|
%
|
|
9.2
|
%
|Income tax provision
|
|
7,010
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
6,006
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
22,226
|
|
|
35,242
|
|Net income (loss)
|
$
|
(313,940
|
)
|
$
|
391,744
|
|
$
|
24,325
|
|
$
|
1,586
|
|
$
|
59,478
|
|
$
|
(22,226
|
)
|
$
|
140,967
|
|Net income (loss) per share (1)
|
$
|
(2.08
|
)
|
$
|
0.90
|
|_______________________
|
(1)
|
GAAP net loss per share calculated based on 150,659 weighted-average shares of common stock. Non-GAAP net income per share calculated based on 155,960 diluted weighted-average shares of common stock, which includes 5,301 potentially dilutive shares related to employee stock awards. GAAP to non-GAAP net income (loss) per share is not reconciled due to the difference in the number of shares used to calculate basic and diluted weighted-average shares of common stock.
|
(2)
|
Represents the partial release of the valuation allowance.
|
(3)
|
Represents the income tax adjustment using our estimated non-GAAP tax rate of 20%.
