Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Cloud ARR was $630 million, up 71% year-over-year.

Total ARR was $2.07 billion, up 44% year-over-year.

Cloud revenue was $145 million, up 80% year-over-year.

Total revenues were $559 million, down 11% year-over-year.

444 customers with ARR greater than $1 million.

“Even in the face of uncertain market conditions, Splunk remains one of the fastest growing companies in the history of enterprise software,” said Doug Merritt, President and CEO, Splunk. “We crossed an important milestone during the quarter as continued demand for data-driven insights across our global customer-base drove our total ARR to over $2 billion. Today, there’s no better strategic partner to help organizations turn their data into action and accelerate their journey to the cloud than Splunk.”

“Our cloud momentum continued in the third quarter, we exceeded our cash flow target significantly and we ended with Cloud ARR up 71% year-over-year — among the highest growth rates in the industry,” said Jason Child, chief financial officer, Splunk. “While the environment was a challenge in the quarter, we are enthusiastic about the large and growing opportunity ahead and remain confident in our long-term growth trajectory.”

Recent Business Highlights:

New and Expansion Customers Include: Bass Pro Shops, Carvana, Clemson University, E.ON (Germany), Founders Federal Credit Union (FIT CUSO), Herbalife Nutrition, HSBC Group (United Kingdom), Idaho National Laboratory, Intrado, James Paget University Hospitals - NHS Foundation Trust (United Kingdom), National University of Singapore, Nu Skin, Ocado Group (United Kingdom), Toyota Systems Corporation (Japan), TripActions

Financial Outlook

The company is providing the following guidance for its fiscal fourth quarter 2021 (ending January 31, 2021):

Total revenues are expected to be between $650 million and $700 million.

Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be between negative 4% and positive 3%.

All forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures contained in this section “Financial Outlook” exclude estimates for stock-based compensation and related employer payroll tax, acquisition-related adjustments, amortization of intangible assets and capitalized software costs.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, many of these costs and expenses that may be incurred in the future. The company has provided a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the financial statement tables for its fiscal third quarter 2021 non-GAAP results included in this press release.

Conference Call and Webcast

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding Splunk’s revenue and non-GAAP operating margin targets for the company’s fiscal fourth quarter in the paragraphs under “Financial Outlook” above and other statements regarding our market opportunity, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the business environment, such as the pace of customer digital transformation and the importance of data; statements and benefits regarding the Plumbr and Rigor acquisitions and our intent to acquire Flowmill; the market for data-related products and trends in this market, future growth and related targets, including trends in our cloud software business mix, momentum, growth rate, strategy, technology and product innovation; expectations for our industry and business, such as our business model, customer demand, our partner relationships, customer success and feedback, expanding use of Splunk by customers, and expected benefits and scale of our products. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including: risks associated with Splunk’s rapid growth, particularly outside of the United States; Splunk’s inability to realize value from its significant investments in its business, including product and service innovations and through acquisitions; Splunk’s shift from sales of perpetual licenses in favor of sales of term licenses and subscription agreements for our cloud services which impact the timing of revenue, cash collections and margins; Splunk’s transition to a multi-product software and services business; Splunk’s inability to successfully integrate acquired businesses and technologies, such as Plumbr and Rigor; Splunk’s inability to service its debt obligations or other adverse effects related to our convertible notes; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related public health measures on our business, as well as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall economic environment; and general market, political, economic, business and competitive market conditions.

Additional information on potential factors that could affect Splunk’s financial results is included in the company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2020, which is on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and Splunk’s other filings with the SEC. Splunk does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

About Splunk Inc.

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) turns data into doing with the Data-to-Everything Platform. Splunk technology is designed to investigate, monitor, analyze and act on data at any scale.

Splunk, Splunk>, Data-to-Everything, D2E and Turn Data Into Doing are trademarks and registered trademarks of Splunk Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective owners. 2020 Splunk Inc. All rights reserved.

Splunk Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended October 31, Nine Months Ended October 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues License $ 240,225 $ 373,684 $ 565,424 $ 855,825 Cloud services 144,714 80,439 382,736 212,946 Maintenance and services 173,633 172,213 536,147 498,973 Total revenues 558,572 626,336 1,484,307 1,567,744 Cost of revenues License 5,009 5,796 16,549 17,414 Cloud services 63,354 41,045 176,572 108,525 Maintenance and services 68,417 60,978 204,328 176,011 Total cost of revenues 136,780 107,819 397,449 301,950 Gross profit 421,792 518,517 1,086,858 1,265,794 Operating expenses Research and development 190,222 158,887 579,643 422,287 Sales and marketing 323,146 319,023 966,057 896,757 General and administrative 73,941 88,092 234,746 226,118 Total operating expenses 587,309 566,002 1,780,446 1,545,162 Operating loss (165,517 ) (47,485 ) (693,588 ) (279,368 ) Interest and other income (expense), net Interest income 2,382 12,612 12,438 45,373 Interest expense (33,972 ) (24,406 ) (88,557 ) (71,527 ) Other income (expense), net (710 ) (215 ) 4,533 (1,408 ) Total interest and other income (expense), net (32,300 ) (12,009 ) (71,586 ) (27,562 ) Loss before income taxes (197,817 ) (59,494 ) (765,174 ) (306,930 ) Income tax provision (benefit) 3,714 (1,855 ) 3,258 7,010 Net loss $ (201,531 ) $ (57,639 ) $ (768,432 ) $ (313,940 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (1.26 ) $ (0.38 ) $ (4.83 ) $ (2.08 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing basic and diluted net loss per share 160,515 152,404 158,998 150,659

Splunk Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) October 31, 2020 January 31, 2020 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,652,263 $ 778,653 Investments, current 341,409 976,508 Accounts receivable, net 799,960 838,743 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 140,853 129,839 Deferred commissions, current 120,762 99,072 Total current assets 3,055,247 2,822,815 Investments, non-current 18,228 35,370 Accounts receivable, non-current 316,824 468,934 Operating lease right-of-use assets 374,980 267,086 Property and equipment, net 185,606 156,928 Intangible assets, net 199,210 238,415 Goodwill 1,301,073 1,292,840 Deferred commissions, non-current 67,854 88,990 Other assets 75,673 68,093 Total assets $ 5,594,695 $ 5,439,471 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 16,479 $ 18,938 Accrued compensation 286,101 286,159 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 190,820 177,822 Deferred revenue, current 763,646 829,377 Total current liabilities 1,257,046 1,312,296 Convertible senior notes, net 2,275,313 1,714,630 Operating lease liabilities 339,394 235,631 Deferred revenue, non-current 110,504 176,832 Other liabilities, non-current 3,126 653 Total non-current liabilities 2,728,337 2,127,746 Total liabilities 3,985,383 3,440,042 Stockholders' equity Common stock 162 157 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,625 ) (5,312 ) Additional paid-in capital 3,943,678 3,566,055 Accumulated deficit (2,329,903 ) (1,561,471 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,609,312 1,999,429 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,594,695 $ 5,439,471

Splunk Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended October 31, Nine Months Ended October 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (201,531 ) $ (57,639 ) $ (768,432 ) $ (313,940 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 24,584 18,938 67,269 46,079 Amortization of deferred commissions 38,097 21,196 99,217 75,078 Amortization of investment premiums (accretion of discounts), net 54 (2,324 ) (890 ) (7,969 ) Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 26,917 20,382 71,655 59,477 Gain on extinguishment of convertible senior notes - - (6,952 ) - Repurchase of convertible senior notes attributable to the accreted interest related to debt discount - - (22,149 ) - Non-cash operating lease costs 24 2,104 15,783 7,511 Stock-based compensation 138,790 132,852 452,481 378,928 Disposal of property and equipment - - 981 - Deferred income taxes (1,365 ) (214 ) (2,009 ) (398 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable, net 6,632 (226,485 ) 190,893 (165,735 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (26,949 ) (72,161 ) (14,456 ) (181,201 ) Deferred commissions (39,617 ) (31,247 ) (99,771 ) (84,461 ) Accounts payable (28,142 ) (6,445 ) (5,179 ) (1,129 ) Accrued compensation 61,688 33,394 310 (12,821 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (12,203 ) (8,060 ) (13,497 ) 2,619 Deferred revenue (30,043 ) 40,846 (132,350 ) (30,843 ) Net cash used in operating activities (43,064 ) (134,863 ) (167,096 ) (228,805 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of investments - (275,962 ) (87,135 ) (815,685 ) Maturities of investments 245,595 264,376 743,320 805,971 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (11,758 ) (576,296 ) (11,758 ) (576,296 ) Purchases of property and equipment (2,491 ) (27,090 ) (28,307 ) (53,524 ) Capitalized software development costs (3,570 ) - (10,703 ) - Other investment activities (575 ) (2,500 ) (3,461 ) (3,750 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 227,201 (617,472 ) 601,956 (643,284 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 413 68 3,084 624 Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan - - 44,214 34,482 Proceeds from the issuance of convertible senior notes, net of issuance costs - - 1,246,544 - Purchase of capped calls - - (137,379 ) - Partial repurchase of convertible senior notes - - (668,929 ) - Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (7 ) (46,467 ) (49,235 ) (164,160 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 406 (46,399 ) 438,299 (129,054 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (175 ) 199 451 (1,552 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 184,368 (798,535 ) 873,610 (1,002,695 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,467,895 1,672,005 778,653 1,876,165 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,652,263 $ 873,470 $ 1,652,263 $ 873,470

Splunk Inc.

Operating Metrics

Total Annual Recurring Revenue (“Total ARR”) represents the annualized revenue run-rate of active subscription, term license, and maintenance contracts at the end of a reporting period. Cloud Annual Recurring Revenue (“Cloud ARR”) represents the annualized revenue run-rate of active subscription contracts at the end of a reporting period. Contracts are annualized by dividing the total contract value by the number of days in the contract term and then multiplying by 365.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations

To supplement Splunk’s condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), Splunk provides investors with the following non-GAAP financial measures: cloud services, cost of revenues, cloud services gross margin, cost of revenues, gross margin, research and development expense, sales and marketing expense, general and administrative expense, operating income (loss), operating margin, income tax provision (benefit), net income (loss), net income (loss) per share and free cash flow (collectively the “non-GAAP financial measures”). These non-GAAP financial measures exclude all or a combination of the following (as reflected in the following reconciliation tables): expenses related to stock-based compensation and related employer payroll tax, amortization of intangible assets, restructuring and facility exit charges, acquisition-related adjustments, capitalized software development costs, non-cash interest expense related to convertible senior notes and a gain on extinguishment of convertible senior notes. The non-GAAP financial measures are also adjusted for Splunk's estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income (loss). To determine the estimated non-GAAP tax rate, Splunk evaluates financial projections based on its non-GAAP results and the tax effect of those projections. The estimated non-GAAP tax rate takes into account many factors including our operating structure and tax positions. The non-GAAP tax rate applied to the three and nine months ended October 31, 2020 was 20%. The applicable fiscal 2020 tax rates are noted in the reconciliations. In addition, non-GAAP financial measures include free cash flow, which represents operating cash flow less purchases of property and equipment. Splunk considers free cash flow to be a liquidity measure that provides useful information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated or used by the business.

Splunk excludes stock-based compensation expense because it is non-cash in nature and excluding this expense provides meaningful supplemental information regarding Splunk’s operational performance and allows investors the ability to make more meaningful comparisons between Splunk’s operating results and those of other companies. Splunk excludes employer payroll tax expense related to employee stock plans in order for investors to see the full effect that excluding that stock-based compensation expense had on Splunk’s operating results. These expenses are tied to the exercise or vesting of underlying equity awards and the price of Splunk’s common stock at the time of vesting or exercise, which may vary from period to period independent of the operating performance of Splunk’s business. Splunk also excludes amortization of intangible assets, restructuring and facility exit charges, acquisition-related adjustments, capitalized software development costs, non-cash interest expense related to convertible senior notes and a gain on extinguishment of convertible senior notes from the applicable non-GAAP financial measures because these adjustments are considered by management to be outside of Splunk’s core operating results.

There are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by Splunk’s competitors and exclude expenses that may have a material impact upon Splunk’s reported financial results. Further, stock-based compensation expense has been and will continue to be, for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense in Splunk’s business and an important part of the compensation provided to Splunk’s employees. The presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Splunk uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making purposes and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Splunk believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about Splunk’s operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures facilitate comparisons to competitors’ operating results. The non-GAAP financial measures are meant to supplement and be viewed in conjunction with GAAP financial measures.

The following tables reconcile Splunk’s GAAP results to Splunk’s non-GAAP results included in this press release.

SPLUNK INC. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Reconciliation of Cash Used in Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow Three Months Ended October 31, Nine Months Ended October 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net cash used in operating activities $ (43,064 ) $ (134,863 ) $ (167,096 ) $ (228,805 ) Less purchases of property and equipment (2,491 ) (27,090 ) (28,307 ) (53,524 ) Free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ (45,555 ) $ (161,953 ) $ (195,403 ) $ (282,329 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities $ 227,201 $ (617,472 ) $ 601,956 $ (643,284 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ 406 $ (46,399 ) $ 438,299 $ (129,054 )

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Three Months Ended October 31, 2020 GAAP Stock-based

compensation and

related employer

payroll tax Amortization of

intangible assets Acquisition-related

adjustments Capitalized software

development costs Non-cash interest

expense related to

convertible senior

notes Income tax

adjustment (2) Non-GAAP Cloud services cost of revenues $ 63,354 $ (2,719 ) $ (5,709 ) $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 54,926 Cloud services gross margin 56.2 % 1.9 % 3.9 % - % - % - % - % 62.0 % Cost of revenues 136,780 (14,253 ) (9,499 ) - (594 ) - - 112,434 Gross margin 75.5 % 2.6 % 1.7 % - % 0.1 % - % - % 79.9 % Research and development 190,222 (64,668 ) - - 3,570 - - 129,124 Sales and marketing 323,146 (45,299 ) (4,333 ) - - - - 273,514 General and administrative 73,941 (18,678 ) - (2,223 ) - - - 53,040 Operating loss (165,517 ) 142,898 13,832 2,223 (2,976 ) - - (9,540 ) Operating margin (29.6 )% 25.6 % 2.4 % 0.4 % (0.5 )% - % - % (1.7 )% Income tax provision (benefit) 3,714 - - - - - (6,699 ) (2,985 ) Net loss $ (201,531 ) $ 142,898 $ 13,832 $ 2,223 $ (2,976 ) $ 26,917 $ 6,699 $ (11,938 ) Net loss per share (1) $ (1.26 ) $ 0.90 $ 0.09 $ 0.01 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.17 $ 0.04 $ (0.07 )

_______________________ (1) Calculated based on 160,515 weighted-average shares of common stock. (2) Represents the income tax adjustment using our estimated non-GAAP tax rate of 20%.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Three Months Ended October 31, 2019 GAAP Stock-based

compensation and

related employer

payroll tax Amortization of

intangible assets Acquisition-related

adjustments Non-cash interest

expense related to

convertible senior

notes Income tax adjustment (3) Non-GAAP Cloud services cost of revenues $ 41,045 $ (1,543 ) $ (2,498 ) $ - $ - $ - $ 37,004 Cloud services gross margin 49.0 % 1.9 % 3.1 % - % - % - % 54.0 % Cost of revenues 107,819 (10,729 ) (7,865 ) - - - 89,225 Gross margin 82.8 % 1.7 % 1.3 % - % - % - % 85.8 % Research and development 158,887 (45,701 ) (174 ) (12 ) - - 113,000 Sales and marketing 319,023 (51,795 ) (2,081 ) (172 ) - - 264,975 General and administrative 88,092 (27,082 ) - (7,408 ) - - 53,602 Operating income (loss) (47,485 ) 135,307 10,120 7,592 - - 105,534 Operating margin (7.6 )% 21.6 % 1.6 % 1.2 % - % - % 16.8 % Income tax provision (benefit) (1,855 ) - - 6,006 (2 ) - 18,630 22,781 Net income (loss) $ (57,639 ) $ 135,307 $ 10,120 $ 1,586 $ 20,382 $ (18,630 ) $ 91,126 Net income (loss) per share (1) $ (0.38 ) $ 0.58

_______________________ (1) GAAP net loss per share calculated based on 152,404 weighted-average shares of common stock. Non-GAAP net income per share calculated based on 156,526 diluted weighted-average shares of common stock, which includes 4,122 potentially dilutive shares related to employee stock awards. GAAP to non-GAAP net income (loss) per share is not reconciled due to the difference in the number of shares used to calculate basic and diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. (2) Represents the partial release of the valuation allowance. (3) Represents the income tax adjustment using our estimated non-GAAP tax rate of 20%.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Nine Months Ended October 31, 2020 GAAP Stock-based

compensation and

related employer

payroll tax Amortization of

intangible assets Restructuring and

facility exit

charges Acquisition-

related

adjustments Capitalized

software

development costs Non-cash interest

expense related to

convertible senior

notes Income tax

adjustment (4) Non-GAAP Cloud services cost of revenues $ 176,572 $ (7,921 ) $ (16,005 ) $ (229 ) $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 152,417 Cloud services gross margin 53.9 % 2.1 % 4.1 % 0.1 % - % - % - % - % 60.2 % Cost of revenues 397,449 (42,881 ) (30,383 ) (497 ) - (594 ) - - 323,094 Gross margin 73.2 % 2.9 % 2.0 % 0.1 % - % - % - % - % 78.2 % Research and development 579,643 (204,037 ) (25 ) (2,884 ) - 10,703 - - 383,400 Sales and marketing 966,057 (157,591 ) (12,999 ) (1,168 ) - - - - 794,299 General and administrative 234,746 (64,876 ) - (518 ) (2,223 ) - - - 167,129 Operating loss (693,588 ) 469,385 43,407 5,067 2,223 (10,109 ) - - (183,615 ) Operating margin (46.7 )% 31.6 % 2.9 % 0.4 % 0.1 % (0.7 )% - % - % (12.4 )% Income tax provision (benefit) 3,258 - - - - - - (41,263 ) (38,005 ) Net loss $ (768,432 ) $ 469,385 $ 43,407 $ 5,543 (2 ) $ 2,223 $ (10,109 ) $ 64,702 (3 ) $ 41,263 $ (152,018 ) Net loss per share (1) $ (4.83 ) $ 2.95 $ 0.27 $ 0.03 $ 0.01 $ (0.06 ) $ 0.41 $ 0.26 $ (0.96 )

_______________________ (1) Calculated based on 158,998 weighted-average shares of common stock. (2) Includes a $0.5 million loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment. (3) Includes non-cash interest expense of $71.7 million and a $7.0 million non-recurring gain on extinguishment of convertible senior notes. (4) Represents the income tax adjustment using our estimated non-GAAP tax rate of 20%.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Nine Months Ended October 31, 2019 GAAP Stock-based

compensation and

related employer

payroll tax Amortization of

intangible assets Acquisition-related

adjustments Non-cash interest expense

related to convertible

senior notes Income tax adjustment (3) Non-GAAP Cloud services cost of revenues $ 108,525 $ (4,709 ) $ (3,334 ) $ - $ - $ - $ 100,482 Cloud services gross margin 49.0 % 2.2 % 1.6 % - % - % - % 52.8 % Cost of revenues 301,950 (33,342 ) (19,662 ) - - - 248,946 Gross margin 80.7 % 2.1 % 1.3 % - % - % - % 84.1 % Research and development 422,287 (130,539 ) (672 ) (12 ) - - 291,064 Sales and marketing 896,757 (155,657 ) (3,991 ) (172 ) - - 736,937 General and administrative 226,118 (72,206 ) - (7,408 ) - - 146,504 Operating income (loss) (279,368 ) 391,744 24,325 7,592 - - 144,293 Operating margin (17.8 )% 24.9 % 1.6 % 0.5 % - % - % 9.2 % Income tax provision 7,010 - - 6,006 (2 ) - 22,226 35,242 Net income (loss) $ (313,940 ) $ 391,744 $ 24,325 $ 1,586 $ 59,478 $ (22,226 ) $ 140,967 Net income (loss) per share (1) $ (2.08 ) $ 0.90

_______________________ (1) GAAP net loss per share calculated based on 150,659 weighted-average shares of common stock. Non-GAAP net income per share calculated based on 155,960 diluted weighted-average shares of common stock, which includes 5,301 potentially dilutive shares related to employee stock awards. GAAP to non-GAAP net income (loss) per share is not reconciled due to the difference in the number of shares used to calculate basic and diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. (2) Represents the partial release of the valuation allowance. (3) Represents the income tax adjustment using our estimated non-GAAP tax rate of 20%.

