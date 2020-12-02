 

Ichor Expands Precision Machining Capability Through Acquisition of Mexico Division of CR Machine

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.12.2020, 22:05   

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: ICHR), a leader in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment, today announced that it has acquired the Nogales, Mexico division of Massachusetts-based CR Machine for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition, which closed on December 1st, was financed with cash on hand.

CR Machine’s Mexico division, which has year-to-date revenues less than $10 million, primarily provides precision-machined components supporting the semiconductor capital equipment market.

“We are very pleased to announce the closing of this acquisition, which supports our strategic objective to grow the components segments of our business,” said Jeff Andreson, chief executive officer of Ichor. “Being a well-established provider of precision-machined components, CR Machine’s Mexico division is a great fit with our capabilities and our key M&A strategies: to acquire businesses that expand our served markets, capabilities, and product portfolio, as well as expand our customer and geographic footprint.”

About Ichor Holdings

We are a leader in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. Our product offerings include gas and chemical delivery subsystems, collectively known as fluid delivery subsystems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. Our gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor and control precise quantities of the specialized gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes such as etch and deposition. Our chemical delivery subsystems precisely blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes such as chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning. We also manufacture precision-machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to our customers, as well as certain components for internal use in fluid delivery systems and for direct sales to our customers. This vertically-integrated portion of our business is primarily focused on metal and plastic parts that are used in gas and chemical systems, respectively. We are headquartered in Fremont, CA. ichorsystems.com.

