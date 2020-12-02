ScanSource to Participate in the Raymond James Technology Investors Conference

The session will be available via a live webcast. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available for 30 days following the live session. To listen to the live webcast or replay, visit www.scansource.com (Investor Relations section).

ScanSource, Inc., (NASDAQ: SCSC), a leading global provider of technology products and solutions, announced that Mike Baur, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a virtual question and answer session at the Raymond James 2020 Technology Investors Conference on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 1:20 p.m. ET.

An investor presentation that will be used at the conference and investor meetings is posted in the Investor Relations section of the ScanSource, Inc. website, www.scansource.com.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC) is at the center of the technology solution delivery channel, connecting businesses and providing solutions for their complex needs. ScanSource sells through multiple, specialized routes-to-market with digital, physical and services offerings from the world’s leading suppliers of point-of-sale (POS), payments, barcode, physical security, unified communications and collaboration, telecom, and cloud services. ScanSource enables its sales partners to create, deliver and manage solutions for end-customers across almost every vertical market. Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, ScanSource was named one of the 2020 Best Places to Work in South Carolina and on FORTUNE magazine’s 2020 List of World’s Most Admired Companies. ScanSource ranks #654 on the Fortune 1000. For more information, visit www.scansource.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201202005900/en/