Washington Prime Group’s Tangible Collective Provides a Spotlight for Seven New Brands, Honoring Small Businesses and Local Artisans

Witnessing the impact this had on employees, Adrian Curiel & Kyle Negrete started their company, WICK SPORTS , as a way to raise money in support of NBA stadium staff. Their candles are inspired by game day traditions, smell like a moment in sports and are designed to connect fans to their favorite team. Just 30 days after launching on May 6, this pandemic-born startup sold out their first batch. “At WICK, we’re on a mission to reignite team spirit. So when we discovered Tangible and how they play a unique role in their communities, we knew this would be a great way to get local sports fans fired up for game day.”

When the coronavirus pandemic began in March, businesses of all sizes felt the effects, including empty stadiums and arenas, once packed with fans during sporting events.

WICK is just one example of a small business working to give back to communities, harnessing local talent and connecting with the consumer on a new level. Many of these businesses – like WICK – were born online. Now, seven brands have a new physical home thanks to Tangible Collective, Washington Prime Group’s (NYSE: WPG) innovative concept which brings together the best of brick-and-mortar and e-commerce and offers guests the opportunity to try (or smell) unique, online-only products in a physical space.

From local small businesses such as Barnes Cards and retailers on platforms such as Etsy and Amazon, to those upstart Instagram brands often seen within larger national footprints, Tangible Collective aims to bring an eclectic mix to guests. Equipped with expert merchandising and digital teams, the stores feature creative displays intricately showcasing new brands. Additionally, each location has a Brand Expert trained by the respective brands to share important information and talking points. While browsing, guests have the option to make quick, efficient purchases through Tangible Collective’s in-store tablets.

Now, just in time for the season of giving, Tangible Collective is welcoming seven new brands, including Wick Sports, to its three locations including Polaris Fashion Place in Columbus, Ohio; The Outlet Collection | Seattle in Auburn, Washington; and WestShore Plaza in Tampa, Florida. These brands, featuring a range of products from one-of-a-kind greeting cards and outdoor-use flasks to a subscription box specifically for Black-owned businesses, capture the ingenuity of small businesses to create a memorable shopping experience. Each new brand contributes to Tangible’s experiential atmosphere for guests to fully explore, touch and feel.