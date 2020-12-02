Albertsons Companies, Inc. Announces Pricing of Its Upsized Senior Notes Offering

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with approximately $230 million of cash on hand, to (i) fund a partial redemption of $800 million in aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 5.750% senior notes due 2025 (the "Redemption") and (ii) pay fees and expenses related to the Redemption and the issuance of the Additional Notes.

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE: ACI) (the "Company") today announced the pricing of its upsized private offering of $600 million in aggregate principal amount of additional 3.500% Senior Notes due 2029, issued at 99% of the principal amount (the "Additional Notes"). The Additional Notes will be issued under the same indenture as those issued by the Company on August 31, 2020. The Company and its subsidiaries, Safeway Inc., New Albertsons L.P. and Albertson's LLC, will be co-issuers of the Additional Notes. The offering is expected to close on or about December 22, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Redemption is conditioned upon successful completion of the offering of the Additional Notes. The Company expects the Redemption to occur on or about January 4, 2021. The Redemption will be consummated on the terms and conditions of the indenture governing such notes. The Company will issue a conditional notice in connection with the Redemption and this press release shall not constitute a notice of redemption under the applicable indenture.

The Additional Notes will be offered in the United States to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and to persons outside the United States in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Additional Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the Additional Notes in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies is a leading food and drug retailer in the United States. As of September 12, 2020, the Company operated 2,252 retail food and drug stores with 1,725 pharmacies, 398 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 20 manufacturing facilities. The Company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under 20 well-known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen and Carrs. The Company is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In 2019 alone, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the Company gave $225 million in food and financial support. In 2020, the Company made a $53 million commitment to community hunger relief efforts and a $5 million commitment to organizations supporting social justice. These efforts have helped millions of people in the areas of hunger relief, education, cancer research and treatment, social justice and programs for people with disabilities and veterans' outreach.