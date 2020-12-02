Okta Secures the Identities of Banks, Accelerating Digital Transformation in Financial Services

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA), the leading independent provider of identity for the enterprise, today announced significant momentum in the financial services industry with new and expanded deployments for Canadian Western Bank, First National of Nebraska, and Nota, powered by M&T Bank. Okta also announced financial results for its third fiscal quarter of FY21, as well as new global customers and expanded partnerships including Fortune 500 IT services company DXC Technology, Finance of America, OFX, Renault, State of Iowa, Washington State Board of Community and Technical Colleges, and Zoom.

“Every organization is becoming a technology company as they digitally transform to adapt to changes in consumer expectations and evolving workforce needs. As a result, companies of all sizes and across industries — including financial services — are investing in the technologies to streamline processes, reduce costs, secure their people and information, and improve customer experiences to drive business growth,” said Todd McKinnon, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder, Okta. “At Okta, we’re committed to supporting financial services organizations of all sizes to make this shift, while ensuring trust across the board — the experience needs to be seamless, and critical financial information needs to remain secure.”