Sompo International Hires Industry Veteran Bob Haney as Executive Chairman of AgriSompo

Hiring one of the most highly respected industry executives reinforces Sompo International’s investment in and commitment to the crop insurance market in the U.S. and around the world. Mr. Haney is a long-standing industry veteran, bringing four decades of knowledge and experience to this critical role. He began his career at the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) before joining Rain and Hail, where his dedication and energy for the industry propelled him to spend the next three decades growing and leading the company before retiring as Chairman in 2015.

PEMBROKE, Bermuda, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sompo International Holdings Ltd. (SIH), a Bermuda-based specialty provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, announced today that Mr. Robert (Bob) Haney has joined the Company as Executive Chairman of AgriSompo, Sompo International’s multinational crop insurance platform and CEO of Sompo International’s North American crop insurance organization, AgriSompo North America, which will be comprised of *Diversified Crop Insurance Services and ARMtech. Mr. Haney will report to Mr. Christopher Sparro, CEO, U.S. Insurance for Sompo International.

Mr. John Charman, Executive Chairman of SIH and CEO of Sompo Holdings Overseas Insurance and Reinsurance Business, commented, “We are delighted to have Bob join us as we continue to strategically invest in and grow our AgriSompo global platform. Bob has been a pioneer in shaping the U.S. crop industry over the last several decades, making his passion for farming, sustainability and innovation unparalleled in the industry. It is his absolute dedication and passion to continuously improve all aspects of the U.S. Crop business that brought Mr. Haney out of retirement to run this groundbreaking operation for Sompo International. We are very much looking forward to bringing his leadership and guidance into Sompo as we revolutionize this industry.”

Mr. Christopher Sparro, CEO, U.S. Insurance, Sompo International shared, “Having Bob join the company to run our crop insurance program is extremely exciting and we are very proud to have him join our management leadership team. Bob is an inspiring leader who has a strong vision for the future of crop insurance and will be instrumental in creating a unique organization that is second to none. It will be a privilege to work with Bob as we redefine what is possible for farmers, ranchers, employees, agents and partners.”

Mr. Haney added, “I am very pleased to join AgriSompo and Sompo International during this notable time of change in the company and in the crop insurance industry. I believe in the long-term strategic vision for growing the company’s business and am extremely committed to establishing the premier, global leader in the crop insurance industry. I am honored to help AgriSompo realize that vision and am confident that together, we will become the premier crop insurance business in the market.”

*The Sompo International acquisition of Diversified Crop Insurance Services is scheduled to close by the end of 2020.

About Sompo International

Sompo International Holdings Ltd. (Sompo International) is a global specialty provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, headquartered in Bermuda. Sompo International companies are wholly owned subsidiaries of Sompo Holdings, Inc., whose core business encompasses one of the largest property and casualty insurance groups in the Japanese domestic market. Sompo International is a company driven by its core values, a carrier that holds promise, trust and the commitment to protect at the center of everything it does. We maintain excellent financial strength as evidenced by the ratings of A+ (Superior) from A.M. Best (XV size category) and A+ (Strong) from Standard and Poor’s on our principal operating subsidiaries. For more information about Sompo International, please visit www.sompo-intl.com.

