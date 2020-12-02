 

Stryker declares a $0.63 per share quarterly dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.12.2020   

Kalamazoo, Michigan, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryker (NYSE:SYK) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.63 per share payable January 29, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2020, representing an increase of 9.6% versus the prior year and previous quarter. 

“We continue to drive solid financial results in a challenging environment, and consistent with our stated capital allocation philosophy, are raising our dividend 9.6%," said Kevin Lobo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. 

Stryker is one of the world’s leading medical technology companies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. The company offers innovative products and services in Orthopaedics, Medical and Surgical, and Neurotechnology and Spine that help improve patient and hospital outcomes. More information is available at www.stryker.com.

