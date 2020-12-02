Stryker declares a $0.63 per share quarterly dividend

Kalamazoo, Michigan, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryker (NYSE:SYK) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.63 per share payable January 29, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2020, representing an increase of 9.6% versus the prior year and previous quarter.

“We continue to drive solid financial results in a challenging environment, and consistent with our stated capital allocation philosophy, are raising our dividend 9.6%," said Kevin Lobo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.