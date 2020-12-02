AssetMark to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

CONCORD, Calif., Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMK) today announced that the Company will be attending the following investor conferences in December.



On December 3rd, the Company will present and participate at the D.A. Davidson FinTech & Payments Spotlight Virtual Conference. The presentation will begin at 2:15 p.m. ET.

On December 8th and 9th, the Company will present and participate at the Goldman Sachs 2020 US Financial Services Conference. The presentation will begin at 11:20 a.m. ET.

On December 8th, the Company will participate in a group meeting at the BMO 2020 Growth & ESG Conference.



At each conference mentioned above the Company will be hosting one-on-one or group meetings throughout the day. Analysts and portfolio managers that wish to attend these conferences or would like to request a meeting should contact D.A. Davidson, Goldman Sachs or BMO.