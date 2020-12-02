 

AssetMark to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.12.2020, 22:15  |  52   |   |   

CONCORD, Calif., Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMK) today announced that the Company will be attending the following investor conferences in December.

  • On December 3rd, the Company will present and participate at the D.A. Davidson FinTech & Payments Spotlight Virtual Conference. The presentation will begin at 2:15 p.m. ET.
  • On December 8th and 9th, the Company will present and participate at the Goldman Sachs 2020 US Financial Services Conference. The presentation will begin at 11:20 a.m. ET.
  • On December 8th, the Company will participate in a group meeting at the BMO 2020 Growth & ESG Conference.

At each conference mentioned above the Company will be hosting one-on-one or group meetings throughout the day. Analysts and portfolio managers that wish to attend these conferences or would like to request a meeting should contact D.A. Davidson, Goldman Sachs or BMO.

About AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. 

AssetMark is a leading provider of extensive wealth management and technology solutions that power independent financial advisors and their clients. Through AssetMark, Inc., its investment adviser subsidiary registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, AssetMark operates a platform that comprises fully integrated technology, personalized and scalable service, and curated investment platform solutions designed to make a difference in the lives of advisors and their clients. AssetMark had $67.3 billion in platform assets as of September 30, 2020 and has a history of innovation spanning more than 20 years.

Contacts

Investors:
Taylor J. Hamilton, CFA
Head of Investor Relations
investorrelations@assetmark.com

Media:
Chris Blake
MSR Communications
chris@msrcommunications.com

SOURCE: AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.


