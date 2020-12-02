ShotSpotter Releases New Shooting Investigation Tool

ShotSpotter Insight Aids Post-Incident Analysis and Reporting



NEWARK, Calif., Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShotSpotter, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI), a leader in precision policing solutions that enable law enforcement to more effectively respond to, investigate and deter crime, today announced the availability of a new gunshot incident review and analytics tool – ShotSpotter Insight. The new web-based software application provides crime analysts, investigators and command staff with a single source for all historical gunshot activity detected by the ShotSpotter system and the ability to uncover important shooting details and patterns that can help solve gun crimes.

Insight is a key supporting application included in a subscription to the flagship ShotSpotter Respond gunshot detection solution, formerly known as ShotSpotter Flex. Using an extensive array of filters and search parameters, it enables users to quickly identify specific incidents and provides investigators with a shot-by-shot animation of a shooting event showing details of the location and sequence of each shot. The software highlights other nearby incidents that may be potentially related based on the relative distance and time of occurrence and also makes it easier to visualize and report on gun violence trends in ShotSpotter coverage areas.