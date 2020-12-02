 

ShotSpotter Releases New Shooting Investigation Tool

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.12.2020, 22:05  |  48   |   |   

ShotSpotter Insight Aids Post-Incident Analysis and Reporting

NEWARK, Calif., Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShotSpotter, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI), a leader in precision policing solutions that enable law enforcement to more effectively respond to, investigate and deter crime, today announced the availability of a new gunshot incident review and analytics tool – ShotSpotter Insight. The new web-based software application provides crime analysts, investigators and command staff with a single source for all historical gunshot activity detected by the ShotSpotter system and the ability to uncover important shooting details and patterns that can help solve gun crimes.

Insight is a key supporting application included in a subscription to the flagship ShotSpotter Respond gunshot detection solution, formerly known as ShotSpotter Flex. Using an extensive array of filters and search parameters, it enables users to quickly identify specific incidents and provides investigators with a shot-by-shot animation of a shooting event showing details of the location and sequence of each shot. The software highlights other nearby incidents that may be potentially related based on the relative distance and time of occurrence and also makes it easier to visualize and report on gun violence trends in ShotSpotter coverage areas.

“ShotSpotter Insight equips law enforcement with a powerful tool to review and analyze individual shooting incident data as well as a better way to visualize patterns and make gun violence data actionable. We believe this capability will further improve our client agencies’ ability to better serve and protect community residents,” said Ralph A. Clark, President and CEO of ShotSpotter.

Key features of Insight include:

  • Flexible, searchable data repository of all gunshot incidents
  • Incident drill-down detail with gunfire audio, shot location, sequence and timing of each shot fired
  • Collaboration tools that enable sharing of data within an agency
  • Multiple preset reports and the ability to create and save custom searches
  • High performance user interface with browser-based access
  • Discovery of potentially related incidents based on distance and time of occurrence
  • Streamlined data exporting to include with standard agency crime reports

About ShotSpotter
ShotSpotter (NASDAQ: SSTI) is a leader in precision policing solutions that enables law enforcement officials to more effectively respond to, investigate and deter crime. The company’s solutions are trusted by more than 100 US cities to help make their communities safer. The platform includes its flagship product, ShotSpotter Respond, the leading gunshot detection, location and forensic system, and ShotSpotter Connect, patrol management software to dynamically direct patrol resources to areas of greatest risk and more effectively deter crime. ShotSpotter’s CrimeCenter case management software helps detectives connect the dots and share information more effectively to improve case clearance rates. ShotSpotter also serves the corporate and college security markets and has been designated a Great Place to Work Company.

For more media information for ShotSpotter, contact:

Media Contact:
Liz Einbinder 
ShotSpotter, Inc. 
+1 (510) 794-3147
leinbinder@shotspotter.com

Investor Relations Contacts:
Matt Glover
Gateway Investor Relations
+1 (949) 574-3860
SSTI@gatewayir.com

JoAnn Horne
Market Street Partners
+1 (415) 445-3240
jhorne@marketstreetpartners.com


ShotSpotter Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ShotSpotter Releases New Shooting Investigation Tool ShotSpotter Insight Aids Post-Incident Analysis and Reporting NEWARK, Calif., Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - ShotSpotter, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI), a leader in precision policing solutions that enable law enforcement to more effectively respond …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
BioNTech to Hold Press Conference to Provide an Update on COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program
CytoDyn Announces First Patient Enrolled in Phase 2 Trial for NASH
Bots Inc. signs a contract to secure SFOR TRADE International Crypto Exchange
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz für ein Update über das COVID-19-Impfstoffentwicklungsprogramm
Pfizer and BioNTech Achieve First Authorization in the World for a Vaccine to Combat COVID-19
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Makes Good Progress on Updated Feasibility Study
QMX Gold Reports 53% Increase in Indicated Resources and 100% Increase in Inferred Resources at ...
VSBLTY, GRUPO MODELO, AND RETAILIGENT SIGN LETTER OF INTENT TO CREATE AN INTERNATIONAL IN-STORE ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Leviathan Announces Further Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $12.9 ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.11.20
ShotSpotter Finalizes Acquisition of Leeds, Maker of CrimeCenter Investigative Software
11.11.20
ShotSpotter Sets November 2020 Financial Conference Schedule
09.11.20
ShotSpotter Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
09.11.20
ShotSpotter Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Leeds, Maker of CrimeCenter Investigative Software