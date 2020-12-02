SeaSpine Announces Limited Commercial Launch of its Admiral ACP System

The first case was completed by Dr. Don Park, Vice Chair of Quality and Safety for the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery at UCLA. Dr. Park stated: “Admiral’s modular trial drill guides, coupled with its threaded driver, give me ultimate control of my screw trajectory, allowing me to angulate and direct my screws as needed to accommodate my patient’s specific anatomical needs. This instrumentation is an absolute game changer.”

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNE), a global medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, today announced the limited commercial launch and subsequent first case of its Admiral ACP System. Admiral ACP represents the next generation of anterior cervical plating designed to strike the optimal balance between strength, profile and construct rigidity. Differentiated plate features combined with step-eliminating, innovative instrumentation work seamlessly in the surgeon’s hands to create a more efficient and consistent anterior cervical discectomy and fusion (ACDF) experience.

Admiral ACP is designed to be used as supplemental fixation for ACDF procedures in conjunction with the Company’s interbody offerings, including the 3D-printed Waveform C and Shoreline RT, featuring NanoMetalene surface technology and Reef Topography. Admiral ACP includes 1-5 Level plating options with multiple crossover sizes, which should enable surgeons to intraoperatively address specific surgical needs.

“Admiral ACP is poised to address the largest segment in the cervical marketplace and we believe will be a significant growth driver for the franchise and SeaSpine as a whole,” stated Keith Valentine, President and CEO. “We are thrilled to add another world class system to our rapidly evolving and increasingly differentiated cervical portfolio.”

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine (www.seaspine.com) is a global medical technology company focused on the design, development and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. SeaSpine has a comprehensive portfolio of orthobiologics and spinal implants solutions to meet the varying combinations of products that neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons need to perform fusion procedures on the lumbar, thoracic and cervical spine. SeaSpine’s orthobiologics products consist of a broad range of advanced and traditional bone graft substitutes that are designed to improve bone fusion rates following a wide range of orthopedic surgeries, including spine, hip, and extremities procedures. SeaSpine’s spinal implants portfolio consists of an extensive line of products to facilitate spinal fusion in degenerative, minimally invasive surgery (MIS), and complex spinal deformity procedures. Expertise in both orthobiologic sciences and spinal implants product development allows SeaSpine to offer its surgeon customers a differentiated portfolio and a complete solution to meet their fusion requirements. SeaSpine currently markets its products in the United States and in approximately 30 countries worldwide through a committed network of increasingly exclusive distribution partners.