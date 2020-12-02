 

Orange to deploy the funds received following the recent tax dispute resolution to accelerate its development and commitments, while also proposing to benefit its employees and shareholders

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.12.2020, 22:12  |  42   |   |   

Press release
Paris, 2 December 2020

Orange to deploy the funds received following the recent tax dispute resolution to accelerate its development and commitments, while also proposing to benefit its employees and shareholders

Following the French Council of State's (Conseil d’état) favourable decision on 13 November concerning a long-standing tax dispute, the Orange group confirms that it has received all of the 2.2 billion euros corresponding to sums paid in 2013, as well as the related rights and interest. As announced on 13 November, the Group’s priority is to allocate these funds in a fair and balanced manner between the company’s development, its employees and its shareholders, with an enhanced social commitment.

In this respect, the Orange Board of Directors, which met on 2 December, took note of this decision and looked favourably on the proposed project, in particular the following aspects:

  • Orange will increase the pace of its main areas of development to strengthen its value creation:
    • Using nearly a quarter of the amount received, the Group will strengthen its leadership in networks, both in France and internationally, for the benefit of its customers, as well as projects related to the ecological transition.
    • The Group will earmark another quarter of the amount received to support the Group’s operational transformation, in particular with the aim of improving its agility and performance.
    • In addition, Orange is announcing a conditional voluntary public takeover offer for all the shares of Orange Belgium that it does not yet own. This project is part of the continued efforts of the Orange Group to adapt the capital structure of its subsidiaries to their needs. This proposal, which is only the expression of an intention and does not constitute a formal notification of a voluntary public takeover bid, will be submitted to the FSMA (the Belgian Financial Services and Markets Authority) for approval.
       
  • Based on the developments in France’s “Pacte Law” of May 2019, the Board of Directors also examined the broad lines of an employee share scheme in France and internationally for a total volume of around 30 million shares, with the objective that employee shareholding reaches 10% in the future. Various terms for this proposal are being examined and will be submitted to the Board of Directors for approval with the aim of implementing the scheme in 2021.
     
  • The Board of Directors also favourably considered the principle of an extraordinary dividend for shareholders of 0.20 euros per share. The final decision will be made at the Board of Directors meeting held to approve the 2020 accounts and will then be submitted to the Shareholders’ Meeting for approval.
     
  • A portion of the funds will be allocated to our social commitments focussed on achieving carbon neutrality by 2040 and digital equality. Several projects will be fast-tracked, such as the deployment of Orange Digital Centers and the financing of carbon sinks. The Orange Foundation’s budget for 2021 will be bolstered with by an exceptional grant that will significantly strengthen the support it provides to the most vulnerable population groups.
     
  • Any remaining balance will reduce the company’s net debt.

About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications carriers with a turnover of €42 billion in 2019 and 143,000 employees as at 30 September 2020, of which 83,000 are in France. The Group has a total customer base of 256 million customers worldwide at 30 September 2020, including 212 million mobile customers and 21 million fixed broadband customers. The Group is present in 26 countries. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. In December 2019, the Group presented its new "Engage 2025" strategic plan, which, guided by social and environmental accountability, aims to reinvent its operator model. While accelerating in growth areas and placing data and AI at the heart of its innovation model, the Group will be an attractive and responsible employer, adapted to emerging professions.

 

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).

To find out more (online and via your mobile device), go to: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com or to follow us on Twitter: @orangegrouppr.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

 

Press contacts:

Tom Wright: tom.wright@orange.com; 06 78 91 35 11

Olivier Emberger: olivier.emberger@orange.com; 01 44 44 93 93

Attachment


ORANGE Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Orange to deploy the funds received following the recent tax dispute resolution to accelerate its development and commitments, while also proposing to benefit its employees and shareholders Press releaseParis, 2 December 2020 Orange to deploy the funds received following the recent tax dispute resolution to accelerate its development and commitments, while also proposing to benefit its employees and shareholders Following the French …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
BioNTech to Hold Press Conference to Provide an Update on COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program
CytoDyn Announces First Patient Enrolled in Phase 2 Trial for NASH
Bots Inc. signs a contract to secure SFOR TRADE International Crypto Exchange
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz für ein Update über das COVID-19-Impfstoffentwicklungsprogramm
Pfizer and BioNTech Achieve First Authorization in the World for a Vaccine to Combat COVID-19
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Makes Good Progress on Updated Feasibility Study
QMX Gold Reports 53% Increase in Indicated Resources and 100% Increase in Inferred Resources at ...
VSBLTY, GRUPO MODELO, AND RETAILIGENT SIGN LETTER OF INTENT TO CREATE AN INTERNATIONAL IN-STORE ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Leviathan Announces Further Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $12.9 ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22:01 Uhr
Orange SA is considering a conditional voluntary public takeover bid on Orange Belgium
27.11.20
Correction: Orange launches its 5G network by making quality of service its priority
26.11.20
Orange launches its 5G network by making quality of service its priority
25.11.20
Orange denies any project concerning a takeover of ATOS
20.11.20
Orange: Total number of shares and voting rights at October 31, 2020
13.11.20
Orange: Favourable decision by the French State Council regarding a long standing tax dispute
09.11.20
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt Orange auf 'Buy'
09.11.20
Communiqué - Orange Romania has signed a deal to acquire a 54% controlling stake in fixed operator Telekom Romania Communications

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.05.20
9
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Orange enttäuscht Anleger kurzfristig - Kursverluste