 

Orange SA is considering a conditional voluntary public takeover bid on Orange Belgium

Press Release

Paris, 2 December 2020

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE ITS PUBLICATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL

Communication in accordance with article 8, §1 of the Royal Decree of 27 April 2007 on public takeover bids

Orange SA is considering a conditional voluntary public takeover bid on Orange Belgium

Orange SA announces today that it plans to launch a conditional voluntary public takeover bid on all the shares of Orange Belgium that it does not yet own. If the conditions are met, Orange SA will consider a possible delisting of the shares of Orange Belgium that are admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels.

The offer would be a cash offer, without any minimum acceptance threshold, made at a price of EUR 22 per share. This price represents a premium of 35.6% compared to the closing price of Orange Belgium on 2 December 2020 and a premium of 49.3% compared to the volume-weighted average trading price of Orange Belgium over the last six months.

If the Orange Group owns, following the offer, at least 95% of the securities with voting rights and has acquired, by acceptance of the offer, securities representing at least 90% of the share capital with voting rights that is the subject of the offer, the offer will be followed by a simplified squeeze out at the same conditions.

By means of this offer, the Orange Group offers Orange Belgium’s shareholders the possibility of immediately selling their shares on terms that Orange SA considers very attractive.

Orange SA has informed the Chairman of Orange Belgium’s board of directors of its intentions. The board of Orange Belgium will carry out an assessment of the proposed offer.

This project is part of the continued efforts of the Orange Group to adapt the capital structure of its subsidiaries to their needs. The objective is to strengthen the Orange Group’s position in order to allow Orange Belgium to more efficiently deploy its strategy for long-term value creation and to react more effectively to major transformations in the Belgian market through greater financial flexibility. In this context, a delisting of Orange Belgium can be envisaged if the applicable thresholds are met, since the strategic ambitions of the entity can be realized without recourse to the public capital markets.

