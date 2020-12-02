 

CrowdStrike to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.12.2020   

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD) today announced that it is scheduled to present at the following virtual investor conferences:

UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference
Tuesday, December 8, 2020
Presentation Time: 9:05 a.m. PST

Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference
Wednesday, December 9, 2020
Presentation time: 10:30 a.m. PST

The presentations will be webcast live and archived on CrowdStrike’s investor relations website at ir.crowdstrike.com.

About CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike provides cloud-delivered endpoint and cloud workload protection. Leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), the CrowdStrike Falcon platform protects customers against cyberattacks on endpoints and workloads on or off the network by offering visibility and protection across the enterprise.

2020 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike and CrowdStrike Falcon are among the trademarks of CrowdStrike, Inc.

