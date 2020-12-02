CrowdStrike to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD) today announced that it is scheduled to present at the following virtual investor conferences:
UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference
Tuesday, December 8, 2020
Presentation Time: 9:05 a.m. PST
Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference
Wednesday, December 9, 2020
Presentation time: 10:30 a.m. PST
The presentations will be webcast live and archived on CrowdStrike’s investor relations website at ir.crowdstrike.com.
About CrowdStrike Holdings
CrowdStrike provides cloud-delivered endpoint and cloud workload protection. Leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), the CrowdStrike Falcon platform protects customers against cyberattacks on endpoints and workloads on or off the network by offering visibility and protection across the enterprise.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201202005088/en/
