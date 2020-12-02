Barclays Bank PLC Announces Commencement of Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation

Barclays Bank PLC (the “ Issuer ”) announced today that it has commenced a cash tender offer (the “ Offer ”) to purchase any and all of its iPath Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex Total Return SM ETNs due October 22, 2037(Ticker: GAZZF / CUSIP: 06739H644 /ISIN: US06739H6449) (the “ Notes ” or the “ ETNs ”) and a solicitation of consents (the “ Consent Solicitation ”) from holders of the Notes (the “ Noteholders ”) to amend certain provisions of the Notes as described below (the “ Proposed Amendment ”), subject to applicable offer and distribution restrictions. Noteholders who validly tender (and do not validly withdraw) their Notes will be deemed to have consented to the Proposed Amendment under the Consent Solicitation.

The Offer and Consent Solicitation are being made on the terms and subject to the conditions and restrictions set out in the Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement dated December 2, 2020 (as amended or supplemented from time to time, the “Statement”). Capitalized terms used and not otherwise defined in this announcement have the meanings given in the Statement.

The Offer and Consent Solicitation commences on December 2, 2020 and will expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on January 14, 2021 (the “Expiration Deadline”), unless extended or early terminated by the Issuer, in which case notification to that effect will be given by or on behalf of the Issuer in accordance with the methods set out in the Statement.

The purchase price of the Notes will be $0.10 per Note. The Closing Indicative Note Value for each trading day is published at 5:00 p.m. EST at www.ipathetn.com/gazzf.

The Issuer reserves the right, in its sole and absolute discretion, not to accept any tender instructions, not to purchase Notes or to extend, re-open, withdraw or terminate the Offer and Consent Solicitation and to amend or waive any of the terms and conditions of the Offer and Consent Solicitation in any manner, subject to applicable laws and regulations.

If the Noteholders of a majority in aggregate principal amount of the Notes have validly tendered (and have not validly withdrawn) their Notes as of the Expiration Deadline, the related indenture (the “Indenture”) and the global certificate with respect to the Notes (“Global Certificate”) will be amended promptly following the Expiration Date to provide the Issuer with the right to redeem, in its sole discretion, all, but not less than all, of the outstanding Notes on the Redemption Date for a cash payment per Note equal to the Closing Indicative Note Value on the valuation date (“Valuation Date”) specified by the Issuer in the redemption notice. The “Redemption Date” will be the fifth Business Day after the Valuation Date.