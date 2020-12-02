Equitable Holdings to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 2020 US Financial Services Conference

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EQH) announced today that Anders Malmström, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Equitable Holdings, will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 2020 US Financial Services Conference on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 10:40 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast will be accessible on the Equitable Holdings Investor Relations website at ir.equitableholdings.com. Please log on to the webcast at least 15 minutes prior to the event to download and install any necessary software. A replay will be made available on the Investor Relations website shortly following the conclusion of the live webcast.