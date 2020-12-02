 

Groupon to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) announced that Aaron Cooper, Interim Chief Executive Officer, and Melissa Thomas, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in two upcoming conferences.

Aaron Cooper will participate in a virtual fireside chat at each conference. A live webcast and replay of the events will be available on the company's investor relations website (investor.groupon.com).

  • UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference - December 7, 2020 at 3:45 p.m. ET
  • Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference - December 10, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. ET

About Groupon

Groupon (www.groupon.com) (NASDAQ: GRPN) is an experiences marketplace where consumers discover fun things to do and local businesses thrive. For our customers, this means giving them an amazing selection of experiences at great values. For our merchants, this means making it easy for them to partner with Groupon and reach millions of consumers around the world. To find out more about Groupon, please visit press.groupon.com.

