 

Working Mother Media Names VF Corporation One of the “Top 75 Companies for Executive Women”

VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC), a global leader in branded lifestyle apparel, footwear and accessories, has been named one of the 2020+ Top Companies for Executive Women by Working Mother Media (WMM). WMM continues to explore ways to move more women into top positions, while highlighting the successes at these trailblazing companies.

This list is the most definitive list of top workplaces for women who want to advance through the corporate ranks. It celebrates companies that champion women’s advancement, with a focus on succession planning, profit-and-loss role, gender pay parity, support programs and work-life balance programs.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by WMM as one of the 2020+ Top Companies for Executive Women. We’ve worked very hard over the past several years to accelerate our gender parity efforts and are proud of the progress we’ve made in hiring, retaining and promoting more women into senior roles across the organization, as well as on our board of directors,” said Anita Graham, VF’s Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer and Public Affairs. “We are working every day to ensure that our global workforce is as diverse as the consumers we serve, and we encourage all of our teams around the world to work with an inclusive mindset, because our differences are what make us better together.”

“Because what gets measured gets done, our Top Companies list stresses the number of women in senior positions,” says Betty Spence, president of the National Association for Female Executives. “Most important, we are the only organization that counts women holding revenue-generating operations positions with profit-and-loss responsibility, as those are the jobs that are the path to the top. Companies need to pay attention because that number dropped in the past year, even pre-COVID-19.”

Highlights of the 2020+ Top 75 Companies for Executive Women include:

  • The percentage of women corporate executives increased 1 percentage point to 31 versus 30 percent in 2019.
  • Female executives responsible for divisions worth more than $1 billion decreased to 30 percent from 38 percent in 2019.
  • Forty-three percent of women at the Top 75 Companies are among the top 20 percent in terms of pay, up from 37 percent in 2019.
  • Sixty percent of the Top 75 Companies offer formal sponsorship, down from 71 percent in 2019.

Methodology

The 2020+ Top 75 Companies application includes more than 200 questions on topics including female representation at all levels, but especially the corporate officer and profit-and-loss leadership ranks. The application, based on 2019 data, tracks and examines how many employees have access to programs and policies that promote advancement of women and how many employees take advantage of them, plus how companies train managers to help women advance. To be considered, companies must have a minimum of two women on their boards of directors, a US-based CEO and at least 1,000 US employees.

About VF Corporation

Founded in 1899, VF Corporation is one of the world’s largest apparel, footwear and accessories companies connecting people to the lifestyles, activities and experiences they cherish most through a family of iconic outdoor, active and workwear brands including Vans, The North Face, Timberland and Dickies. Our purpose is to power movements of sustainable and active lifestyles for the betterment of people and our planet. We connect this purpose with a relentless drive to succeed to create value for all stakeholders and use our company as a force for good. For more information, please visit vfc.com.

About WMM

Working Mother Media (WMM) is a strategic professional services firm that partners with leading companies to build inclusive talent strategies by providing the tools needed to maximize the business benefits of DE&I. With four decades of expertise in what drives cultures of equity and belonging, powered by a research-based, data-driven understanding of the employee experience, WMM continues to champion a more equitable future. To learn more, visit workingmother.com.

