Colony Capital Announces Sale of Bulk Industrial Portfolio

“We’re very pleased to announce the sale of our Bulk Industrial Portfolio today,” said Marc Ganzi, President and CEO of Colony Capital, Inc. “The sale keeps us on track to hit our 2020 OED monetization targets and adds valuable fuel to power our digital transformation. I’d also like to acknowledge and thank everyone at Colony who helped successfully execute on the sale under these challenging conditions — congratulations to the whole team.”

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) (“Colony” or the “Company”) announced today the sale and closing of its 51% ownership stake in the Colony Bulk Industrial Portfolio at a $400M total portfolio value. The transaction generated over $85M in net equity proceeds to Colony, supporting its strategic plan to rotate the balance sheet and redeploy capital into digital infrastructure. The sale is a final step in Colony’s exit from the industrial real estate sector and comes at a premium to carrying value for the asset, which was held at $69 million of net equity as of September 30, 2020.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform. Colony Capital, structured as a REIT, is headquartered in Los Angeles with key offices in Boca Raton, New York, and London, and has over 350 employees across 20 locations in 12 countries.

Cautionary Statement regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” or “potential” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases which are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, and may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Factors that might cause such a difference include, without limitation, whether the Company will achieve OED monetization targets within the timeframe anticipated or at all, the timing and pace of the Company’s digital transformation, including whether the Company will realize any of the anticipated benefits of such transformation and other risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in Colony Capital's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, and its other reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). All forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance. Colony Capital cautions investors not to unduly rely on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Colony Capital is under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, nor to conform prior statements to actual results or revised expectations, and Colony Capital does not intend to do so.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201202005927/en/