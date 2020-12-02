DTE Energy sets 2021 annual meeting date

Detroit, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DETROIT, Dec. 2, 2020 – The DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) Board of Directors today announced that its 2021 Annual Meeting of Common Stock Shareholders will be Thursday, May 20.

Shareholders of record at the close of business March 23, 2021 are eligible to vote at the meeting. Shareholders interested in proposing business from the floor or nominating a person for the position of director from the floor must give notice and certain information to the DTE Energy corporate secretary by the close of business on Jan. 7, 2021.