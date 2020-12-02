Codexis Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codexis, Inc. (Nasdaq:CDXS), a leading protein engineering company, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of shares of its common stock. All of the shares to be sold in the offering will be offered by Codexis. In addition, Codexis intends to grant to the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of its common stock offered in the public offering, on the same terms and conditions. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or the actual size or terms of the offering.



Codexis intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund research and development activities and infrastructure, to accelerate development of its performance enzyme products and novel biotherapeutic product candidates as well as any additional products or product candidates that Codexis may develop in the future, and for general corporate purposes, including increasing its working capital and capital expenditures. Codexis may also use a portion of the net proceeds to make investments in, or acquire, complementary businesses, products, services or technologies.