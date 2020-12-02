Codexis Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codexis, Inc. (Nasdaq:CDXS), a leading protein engineering company, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of
shares of its common stock. All of the shares to be sold in the offering will be offered by Codexis. In addition, Codexis intends to grant to the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an
additional 15% of the shares of its common stock offered in the public offering, on the same terms and conditions. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no
assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or the actual size or terms of the offering.
Codexis intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund research and development activities and infrastructure, to accelerate development of its performance enzyme products and novel biotherapeutic product candidates as well as any additional products or product candidates that Codexis may develop in the future, and for general corporate purposes, including increasing its working capital and capital expenditures. Codexis may also use a portion of the net proceeds to make investments in, or acquire, complementary businesses, products, services or technologies.
Jefferies LLC, Cowen and Company, LLC and Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering. Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC and Stephens Inc. are acting as co-managers.
A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and became effective on December 6, 2018. The offering is being made only by means of a written prospectus and prospectus supplement that will form a part of the registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the prospectus and related preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the offering may also be obtained, when available, by contacting Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com, or by telephone at (877) 821-7388; Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Services, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by telephone at (833) 297-2926, or by email at PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com; or Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Syndicate, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, California 94104, or by telephone at 415-364-2720 or by email at syndprospectus@stifel.com.
