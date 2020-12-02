 

Virtu Financial CEO Douglas A. Cifu to Present at the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference on December 9, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.12.2020, 22:19  |  49   |   |   

NEW YORK, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtu Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq:VIRT), a leading provider of global, multi-asset, financial services and products across the complete investment cycle, announced today that Virtu CEO, Douglas A. Cifu will present at the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 2:40 p.m. ET. The event will be available live and in replay via webcast on the investor relations section of Virtu’s website at http://ir.virtu.com/.

About Virtu Financial
Virtu is a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver liquidity to the global markets and innovative, transparent trading solutions to its clients. Leveraging its global market making expertise and infrastructure, Virtu provides a robust product suite including offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. Virtu’s product offerings allow clients to trade on hundreds of venues across 50+ countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income and a myriad of other commodities. In addition, Virtu’s integrated, multi-asset analytics platform provides a range of pre and post-trade services, data products and compliance tools that clients rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global markets.              

Contact:
 
Investor Relations Media Relations
Deborah Belevan, IRC, CPA Andrew Smith
investor_relations@virtu.com  media@virtu.com 



Virtu Financial Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Virtu Financial CEO Douglas A. Cifu to Present at the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference on December 9, 2020 NEW YORK, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Virtu Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq:VIRT), a leading provider of global, multi-asset, financial services and products across the complete investment cycle, announced today that Virtu CEO, Douglas A. Cifu will …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
BioNTech to Hold Press Conference to Provide an Update on COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program
CytoDyn Announces First Patient Enrolled in Phase 2 Trial for NASH
Bots Inc. signs a contract to secure SFOR TRADE International Crypto Exchange
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz für ein Update über das COVID-19-Impfstoffentwicklungsprogramm
Pfizer and BioNTech Achieve First Authorization in the World for a Vaccine to Combat COVID-19
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Makes Good Progress on Updated Feasibility Study
QMX Gold Reports 53% Increase in Indicated Resources and 100% Increase in Inferred Resources at ...
VSBLTY, GRUPO MODELO, AND RETAILIGENT SIGN LETTER OF INTENT TO CREATE AN INTERNATIONAL IN-STORE ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Leviathan Announces Further Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $12.9 ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.11.20
Leading ETF Issuers Sign on to Virtu’s eNAV ETF Analytics Tool Featuring MarketAxess’ Composite+ for Fixed Income Securities
10.11.20
Virtu Launches Fixed Income ACE, a New Liquidity Scoring and Portfolio Construction Tool for Fixed Income Liquidity and Transaction Costs
06.11.20
Virtu Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results