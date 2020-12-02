 

Jim Ayers to Step Back From Executive Chairman Role at FirstBank

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.12.2020, 22:30  |  57   |   |   

Jim Ayers, who bought a tiny, rural West Tennessee bank in 1984 and turned it into an $11 billion regional powerhouse, announced today he was stepping down as Executive Chairman of the board of directors of FirstBank and its parent company FB Financial Corporation (NYSE: FBK) effective Jan. 1, 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201202005883/en/

Jim Ayers, FirstBank (Photo: Business Wire)

Jim Ayers, FirstBank (Photo: Business Wire)

Ayers, who owns 29 percent of the publicly traded bank, will retain a board seat and expects to continue working at the bank, focusing his time calling on customers.

“Having just celebrated my 77th birthday, I thought this would be a good time to dial back some of my responsibilities to give me more time to spend with my family and on my hobbies,” Ayers said. “The bank is strong, we have excellent leadership at the top with Chris Holmes as President and CEO, and we have a strong and diverse board. I can go hunting and fishing, and that’s what I intend to do.”

Holmes, age 56, joined FirstBank as Chief Banking Officer before being named President in 2012 and adding the CEO’s role the following year. Holmes is a native of Lexington, Tenn., and worked previously in executive roles at The South Financial Group in Greenville, S.C., and National Commerce Financial in Memphis. He serves as the current chairman of the Tennessee Bankers Association along with several other boards including Delta Dental of Tennessee and the Tennessee Hospital Association.

In a special called meeting, the board elected Stuart McWhorter as Chairman and named Ayers as Vice Chairman and Founder.

“Jim Ayers has been and will continue to be an enormous presence at FirstBank,” Holmes said. “In electing an independent board chairman, we were guided by the Company’s commitment to the highest standards of corporate governance. With Stuart McWhorter’s experience in business and leadership and his 12 years on the Company’s board, he is an ideal chairman for us, and we expect the transition to be seamless as we move into the new calendar year.”

McWhorter recently rejoined the board of directors after stepping back from public service. He originally joined the board in 2006 before accepting a role in Governor Bill Lee’s Administration. As Commissioner of Finance and Administration, McWhorter led the drafting of two fiscal year state budgets, provided leadership to the department’s various divisions, co-chaired the Governor’s Healthcare Modernization Task Force, and served on several boards and commissions on behalf of the governor, including the State Building Commission, State Funding Board and the Investment Committee of the state’s Pension Fund. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Lee also appointed McWhorter as Director of the TN Unified Command Group to streamline coordination across the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA), Tennessee Department of Health and Tennessee Department of Military.

Seite 1 von 2
FB Financial Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Jim Ayers to Step Back From Executive Chairman Role at FirstBank Jim Ayers, who bought a tiny, rural West Tennessee bank in 1984 and turned it into an $11 billion regional powerhouse, announced today he was stepping down as Executive Chairman of the board of directors of FirstBank and its parent company FB …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lost Money in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.?
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Kandi ...
Vodafone Business and RingCentral Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver New Cloud-based ...
MedMen Announces Delay Filing of Financial Statements for the First Fiscal Quarter of 2021, Ended ...
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update – VSS Unity Preparing For First Rocket Powered Flight ...
Orano Accelerates the Deployment of Digital Solutions on a Large Scale
Pfizer and BioNTech Achieve First Authorization in the World for a Vaccine to Combat COVID-19
BeiGene Announces Pricing of Public Offering by Selling Shareholders
FedEx to Acquire ShopRunner to Expand E-Commerce Capabilities
Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and ...
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. ...
Lost Money in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.?
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.11.20
Mettee Named Chief Financial Officer of FirstBank