 

Marillyn Hewson Joins Chevron’s Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.12.2020, 22:30  |  33   |   |   

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) announced that Marillyn A. Hewson has been elected to Chevron’s board of directors, effective on January 1, 2021. She will serve on the Audit Committee of the Board.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201202005926/en/

Chevron Corporation announced that Marillyn A. Hewson has been elected to Chevron’s board of directors, effective on January 1, 2021. (Photo: Business Wire)

Chevron Corporation announced that Marillyn A. Hewson has been elected to Chevron’s board of directors, effective on January 1, 2021. (Photo: Business Wire)

Hewson, 66, is executive chairman of Lockheed Martin Corporation. She served as Lockheed Martin’s chairman, president and chief executive officer from January 2014 to June 2020 and held the positions of president and chief executive officer from January 2013 to December 2013.

“It’s truly an honor to welcome Marillyn to Chevron’s board,” said Chevron Chairman and CEO Michael Wirth. “Marillyn is one of the world’s most accomplished business leaders. She brings valuable global business experience as well as decades of perspective on international commerce and geopolitics to our board, and will make our company better.”

Hewson joined Lockheed Martin more than 35 years ago as an industrial engineer. During her career she has held leadership positions across the corporation. She currently serves on the board of directors of Johnson & Johnson, the Congressional Medal of Honor Foundation, the Board of Governors of the USO, and as chair of the Catalyst Board of Directors. Hewson has served on several U.S. government advisory bodies, including her current appointment to the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in business administration and her Master of Arts degree in economics from The University of Alabama and has completed executive development programs at Columbia Business School and Harvard Business School.

Chevron Corporation is one of the world’s leading integrated energy companies. Through its subsidiaries that conduct business worldwide, the company is involved in virtually every facet of the energy industry. Chevron explores for, produces and transports crude oil and natural gas; refines, markets and distributes transportation fuels and lubricants; manufactures and sells petrochemicals and additives; generates power; and develops and deploys technologies that enhance business value in every aspect of the company’s operations. Chevron is based in San Ramon, Calif. More information about Chevron is available at www.chevron.com.

Chevron Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Marillyn Hewson Joins Chevron’s Board of Directors Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) announced that Marillyn A. Hewson has been elected to Chevron’s board of directors, effective on January 1, 2021. She will serve on the Audit Committee of the Board. This press release features multimedia. View the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lost Money in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.?
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Kandi ...
Vodafone Business and RingCentral Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver New Cloud-based ...
MedMen Announces Delay Filing of Financial Statements for the First Fiscal Quarter of 2021, Ended ...
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update – VSS Unity Preparing For First Rocket Powered Flight ...
Orano Accelerates the Deployment of Digital Solutions on a Large Scale
Pfizer and BioNTech Achieve First Authorization in the World for a Vaccine to Combat COVID-19
BeiGene Announces Pricing of Public Offering by Selling Shareholders
FedEx to Acquire ShopRunner to Expand E-Commerce Capabilities
Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and ...
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. ...
Lost Money in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.?
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:30 Uhr
Exxon Mobil: Aktie vergeigt die erste Chance
30.11.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Dow verbucht stärksten Monat seit 1987
30.11.20
Aktien New York: Starker Monat endet wohl mit Gewinnmitnahmen
29.11.20
Marathon Oil: Aktie auf dem Weg zum Comeback?
28.11.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 48/20
27.11.20
Aktien New York Schluss: Gewinne - Nasdaq Composite auf Rekord
27.11.20
Aktien New York: Gewinne nach Feiertag - Nasdaq Composite auf Rekord
26.11.20
Arca Oil Index: Index läuft und läuft und läuft
25.11.20
Hess Corp. : Aktie erreicht zentralen Widerstandsbereich
25.11.20
Halliburton: Gelingt der Aktie der Befreiungsschlag?

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.11.20
146
Chevron US1667641005