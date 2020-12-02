Exco Technologies Announces Results for Fourth Quarter and Year Ended September 30, 2020 Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 02.12.2020, 22:30 | 84 | 0 | 0 02.12.2020, 22:30 | Sales of $ 100.7 million for the quarter and $ 412.3 million for the year



E PS of $0. 27 for the quarter compared to $0. 17 last year

EBITDA of $ 15.8 million in the quarter compared to $13.3 million last year

Free Cash Flow of $ 41.7 million or $1.04 per share in Fiscal 2020

Balance sheet in a $ 26.7 million n et c ash position

Enhanced COVID-19 operational safety measures continue TORONTO, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exco Technologies Limited (TSX-XTC) today announced results for its fourth quarter and year ended September 30, 2020. In addition, the Company announced the quarterly dividend of $0.095 per common share which will be paid on December 31, 2020 to shareholders of record on December 17, 2020. The dividend is an “eligible dividend” in accordance with the Income Tax Act of Canada. Three Months

ended September 30 Twelve Months

ended September 30 Twelve Months

ended September 30 (in $ millions except per share amounts) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Sales $100.7 $121.8 $412.3 $507.3 Net income for the period $10.7 $6.8 $27.4 $26.6 Diluted earnings per share from net income Reported $0.27 $0.17 $0.69 $0.65 Adjusted 1 $0.27 $0.17 $0.69 $0.80 Cash dividend paid per share $0.095 $0.09 $0.375 $0.355 EBITDA1 $15.8 $13.3 $53.5 $62.6 "Exco completed the final quarter of fiscal 2020 with strong results achieved through exceptional cost controls and the dedication of our employees to working safely in challenging conditions" said Darren Kirk, Exco's President and CEO. "We expect to build on this momentum in the year ahead with a number of new program launches providing outsized opportunity for growth", added Kirk.







