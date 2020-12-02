Exco Technologies Announces Results for Fourth Quarter and Year Ended September 30, 2020
-
Sales of $100.7 million for the quarter and $412.3 million for the
year
- EPS of $0.27 for the quarter compared to $0.17 last year
- EBITDA of $15.8 million in the quarter compared to $13.3 million last year
- Free Cash Flow of $41.7 million or $1.04 per share in Fiscal 2020
- Balance sheet in a $26.7 million net cash position
- Enhanced COVID-19 operational safety measures continue
TORONTO, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exco Technologies Limited (TSX-XTC) today announced results for its fourth quarter and year ended September 30, 2020. In addition, the Company announced the quarterly dividend of $0.095 per common share which will be paid on December 31, 2020 to shareholders of record on December 17, 2020. The dividend is an “eligible dividend” in accordance with the Income Tax Act of Canada.
|
Three Months
ended September 30
|
Twelve Months
ended September 30
|(in $ millions except per share amounts)
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Sales
|$100.7
|$121.8
|$412.3
|$507.3
|Net income for the period
|$10.7
|$6.8
|$27.4
|$26.6
|Diluted earnings per share from net income
|Reported
|$0.27
|$0.17
|$0.69
|$0.65
|Adjusted 1
|$0.27
|$0.17
|$0.69
|$0.80
|Cash dividend paid per share
|$0.095
|$0.09
|$0.375
|$0.355
|EBITDA1
|$15.8
|$13.3
|$53.5
|$62.6
"Exco completed the final quarter of fiscal 2020 with strong results achieved through exceptional cost controls and the dedication of our employees to working safely in challenging conditions” said Darren Kirk, Exco’s President and CEO. “We expect to build on this momentum in the year ahead with a number of new program launches providing outsized opportunity for growth”, added Kirk.
0 Kommentare