Press release

Brussels, December 2, 2020

The Board of Directors of Orange Belgium has taken note of the press release of Orange SA issued on December 2, 2020 announcing the launch of a public takeover bid for Orange Belgium shares listed on Euronext Brussels. The Board of Directors of Orange Belgium will meet as soon as possible to take note and examine the content of the offer in accordance with the legal provisions.