Workiva Named One of the 2020 Best Workplaces for Parents by Great Place to Work

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK), the company that simplifies complex work, has ranked on the 2020 Best Workplaces for ParentsTM list issued by research firm Great Place to Work. Workiva ranked 36th and was recognized for creating a consistently positive experience for working parents across the organization.

Employees gave Workiva high marks for its parental leave and flexible work policies, manager accessibility, commitment to inclusion and other supportive services that have been particularly significant in light of the extremely difficult and novel challenges parents have faced in 2020.

“Being recognized as a Best Workplace for Parents is a testament to our values-based culture,” said Workiva CEO Marty Vanderploeg. “We care about each other and are committed to providing the empathy, support and flexibility employees need to take care of themselves and their families.”

“Best workplaces like Workiva have built dynamic, flexible and transparent workplaces built on trust,” said Great Place to Work CEO Michael C. Bush. “This gives companies on this list a powerful opportunity not just to do well for their people, but also to do well for their businesses.”

Great Place to Work determined the Best Workplaces for Parents by gathering and analyzing confidential employee experience feedback representing 4.8 million U.S. employees across more than 20 industries.

Workiva has received 16 recognitions from Great Place to Work to date, including two consecutive years on the FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For list.

About the Best Workplaces for ParentsTM

Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to confidential Trust Index survey responses from employees working at Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM organizations. To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with Fortune, visit greatplacetowork.com.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc. (NYSE: WK) simplifies complex work for thousands of organizations worldwide. Customers trust Workiva’s open, intelligent and intuitive platform to connect data, documents and teams. The results: improved efficiency, greater transparency and less risk. Learn more at workiva.com.

