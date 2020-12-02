Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq-FUND) Declares Fourth Quarter Common Stock Distribution of $0.2150 Per Share

TORONTO, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq-FUND) (the “Fund” or “FUND”) has declared a quarterly distribution of $0.2150 per share on its Common Stock. The distribution, optionally payable in additional shares of Common Stock or in cash by specific stockholder election, is to be paid on December 23, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 15, 2020 (ex-dividend on December 14, 2020). The price of shares issued for reinvestment will be determined on December 18, 2020.



The Fund currently has adopted a Distribution Policy of paying quarterly distributions on its Common Stock. Distributions are being made at the annual rate of 6% of the rolling average of the prior four calendar quarter-end net asset values (“NAVs”), with the fourth quarter distribution being the greater of 1.50% of the rolling average or the minimum distribution required by IRS regulations. The policy, including the annual rate, is subject to change at the discretion of the Fund’s Board of Directors.