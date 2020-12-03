Stantec bolsters environmental services capabilities in the Netherlands with acquisition of AGEL adviseurs

EDMONTON, Alberta and NEW YORK, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSX, NYSE:STN



Global design firm Stantec has expanded its capabilities in the Netherlands with the acquisition of AGEL adviseurs (AGEL), a multi-discipline engineering firm specializing in environmental services, spatial development, infrastructure, and GIS services. The 75-person firm, based in Oosterhout, is a recognized leader in the Netherlands with a longstanding history in the country’s southwest and central regions. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“AGEL enhances Stantec’s global Environmental Services practice and strategically complements our offerings in the Netherlands, where our work has historically focused on the central and northern regions. With the addition of this passionate, community-focused team, we can better support clients across the country and build upon our relationships with an enhanced suite of services,” said Pieter van der Zwet, Stantec’s Regional Leader for Continental Europe. “We are well positioned for organic growth by expanding Stantec’s portfolio of services in this region toward spatial development, the energy transition, and geo- and environmental measurement."