 

Chevron Announces Leadership Changes

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) today named Al Williams vice president of corporate affairs, effective March 1, 2021. The company also appointed Paul Antebi vice president and general tax counsel, effective February 1, 2021.

Williams, 52, succeeds Dale Walsh who is retiring after 38 years of distinguished service. Williams, currently managing director of Chevron Australia and head of the Australasia business unit, will oversee government affairs, public affairs, social investment and performance, and the company’s worldwide efforts to protect and enhance its reputation. He will report to Chevron Chairman and CEO Michael Wirth.

“Al’s career with Chevron has featured multiple international assignments as well as responsibility for some of our most important U.S.-based operations in all three segments of Chevron’s business – Upstream, Midstream and Downstream,” said Wirth. “He brings deep knowledge of our business, global perspective and is a proven leader. Al will be a valued addition to our leadership team at a time of increasing regulatory, social and political complexity for all our businesses.”

“I’m truly grateful to Dale for the contributions he’s made to Chevron’s success over the course of almost four decades,” Wirth added. “Dale has been a trusted advisor to me, an accomplished business leader and an outstanding colleague. Throughout his career in downstream, as well as his time as a corporate officer, Dale has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to creating value for all our stakeholders.”

In a separate appointment, Paul Antebi, 48, has been named vice president and general tax counsel. He succeeds C.N. (Sandy) Macfarlane, who is retiring after 36 years of outstanding performance. Antebi, currently Chevron’s Deputy General Tax Counsel, will be responsible for directing Chevron’s worldwide tax activities. Antebi will report to Chevron Vice President and CFO Pierre Breber.

“Over the course of his career at Unocal and Chevron, Paul has a track record of achievement, establishing himself as an expert in his discipline and a proven leader,” Wirth said. “Sandy has led our tax function with a high degree of professionalism and integrity for the last decade. He is a recognized leader across the tax industry and leaves a strong legacy of accomplishment and business partnership.”

Chevron Corporation is one of the world’s leading integrated energy companies. Through its subsidiaries that conduct business worldwide, the company is involved in virtually every facet of the energy industry. Chevron explores for, produces and transports crude oil and natural gas; refines, markets and distributes transportation fuels and lubricants; manufactures and sells petrochemicals and additives; generates power; and develops and deploys technologies that enhance business value in every aspect of the company’s operations. Chevron is based in San Ramon, Calif. More information about Chevron is available at www.chevron.com.

