 

Foran Mining Corporation Announces Closing of Private Placement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.12.2020, 00:53  |  102   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foran Mining Corporation (TSX-V: FOM) (the “Company” or “Foran”) is pleased to announce that it has completed the non-brokered private placement previously announced on November 9, 2020. The Company raised gross proceeds of CAD $1,000,000 by issuing 5,714,285 units (the “Units”) at a price of CAD $0.175 per unit (the “Financing”). Each Unit consisted of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant with each warrant entitling the holder to acquire an additional common share of Foran at an exercise price of CAD $0.25 per share with an expiry of December 1, 2025.

Two insiders of the Company, Daniel Myerson and Darren Morcombe (the “Insiders”), subscribed for all 5,714,285 Units of the Financing. Mr. Myerson subscribed for 4,000,000 Units of the Company for gross proceeds of CAD $700,000. Mr. Morcombe subscribed for 1,714,285 Units of the Company for gross proceeds of CAD $300,000. The Insiders’ participation in the Financing will support advancement of the Company’s mineral projects. The issuance of Units to the Insiders pursuant to the Financing are considered related party transactions within the meaning of TSXV Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). Foran is relying on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority approval in sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(b) of MI 61-101 in respect of the Company not listed on specific markets and the Financing’s fair market value, at the time the transaction was agreed to, not exceeding CAD $2,500,000, respectively.

Pursuant to the Financing, Mr. Morcombe owns greater than a 10% interest in the capital of the Company on both an undiluted and partially diluted basis. Prior to the Financing, Mr. Morcombe owned or controlled a total of 13,115,500 common shares, 250,000 warrants and 1,171,504 equity incentive securities of the Company. Mr. Morcombe’s holdings of the Company prior to closing of the Financing represented 9.37% of the Company’s issued and outstanding shares on an undiluted basis and 10.28% of the Company’s issued and outstanding shares on a partially diluted basis. As a result of the Financing, Mr. Morcombe now owns 14,829,785 common shares, 1,964,285 warrants, and 1,171,504 equity incentive securities of the Company. Mr. Morcombe’s holdings of the Company following the closing of the Financing has increased his interest to 10.18% of the Company’s issued and outstanding shares on an undiluted basis and 12.07% of the Company’s issued and outstanding shares on a partially diluted basis.

Seite 1 von 5


Foran Mining Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Foran Mining Corporation Announces Closing of Private Placement VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Foran Mining Corporation (TSX-V: FOM) (the “Company” or “Foran”) is pleased to announce that it has completed the non-brokered private placement previously announced on November 9, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
BioNTech to Hold Press Conference to Provide an Update on COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program
CytoDyn Announces First Patient Enrolled in Phase 2 Trial for NASH
Bots Inc. signs a contract to secure SFOR TRADE International Crypto Exchange
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Makes Good Progress on Updated Feasibility Study
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz für ein Update über das COVID-19-Impfstoffentwicklungsprogramm
Pfizer and BioNTech Achieve First Authorization in the World for a Vaccine to Combat COVID-19
QMX Gold Reports 53% Increase in Indicated Resources and 100% Increase in Inferred Resources at ...
Key Information Relating to the Dividend-in-Kind to Be Paid by Hexagon Composites ASA –AMENDED ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Leviathan Announces Further Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $12.9 ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.11.20
Dan Myerson Joins Foran Mining as Executive Chairman
09.11.20
Foran Mining Corporation Announces Private Placement with Related Party Participation and Early Warning Report