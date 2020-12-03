 

Glass Lewis Recommends Ziopharm Shareholders Vote on the WHITE Consent Card for All of WaterMill’s Director Candidates and Proposals

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
WaterMill Asset Management Corp. (together with its affiliates, “WaterMill” or “we”) today announced that Glass, Lewis & Co., LLC (“Glass Lewis”), a leading proxy advisory firm, has endorsed its case for meaningful change at Ziopharm Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP) (“Ziopharm” or the “Company”) and recommended shareholders vote for all five proposals on WaterMill’s WHITE consent card. In particular, Glass Lewis supports the addition of the entire WaterMill slate – Robert Postma, Jaime Vieser and Holger Weis – to the Board of Directors (the “Board”). Glass Lewis also recommends that shareholders vote to remove four incumbents – Kevin Buchi, Elan Ezickson, Scott Tarriff and Mary Thistle – and shrink the Board to seven members. The recommendations from Glass Lewis follow Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. (“ISS”) recommending that shareholders vote for change on the WHITE consent card.

We urge shareholders who agree that meaningful change is needed atop Ziopharm to immediately vote on the WHITE consent card for all five of WaterMill’s proposals. Learn more about our case for change and how to consent at www.FixZiopharm.com.

In its full report, Glass Lewis affirmed WaterMill’s case for change at Ziopharm1:

  • “[…] we believe the sum of available factors weighs materially against maintenance of the status quo at Ziopharm. Importantly, our conclusion in this respect is predicated upon multiple concerns, spanning corporate governance, finance and shareholder returns.”
  • “When contrasted with the scale of WaterMill's ask and what we expect would be the prospective benefits of fresh, independent oversight in the Ziopharm board room, we believe investors have ample cause at this time to support significant change to a board already short on investor confidence and credibility.”
  • “[…] Ziopharm board has been significantly reconstituted, though the nature and timing of that reconstitution seems to convey more in the way of maladroit gamesmanship than truly effective responsiveness to shareholder concerns.”
  • “Setting aside Ms. Thistle's credentials, the appointment itself raises manifold problems. First, in a manner consistent with certain of the concerns raised in relation to Mr. Buchi, we note Ms. Thistle serves on the board of advisers of Life Science Cares alongside rejected board members Elan Ezickson and Douglas Pagan. This again seems to call into question the breadth of Ziopharm's independent process […]”
  • “Consistent with Ziopharm's apparent fondness for interconnected directors and in addition to his aforementioned association with Ms. Thistle, we note Mr. Ezickson also currently serves as a board member of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., where ousted director Scott Braunstein serves as president and CEO.”
  • “Taken collectively, we are thus inclined to suggest the board-level reshuffle pursued in the wake of the 2020 AGM has arguably accomplished little in the way of tempering concerns with Ziopharm's core oversight architecture, and, in many instances, appears to amplify doubts around the sincerity of the board's substantive commitment to shareholder engagement […]”
  • “[…] we consider Ziopharm's fully contextualized track record of value creation going as far back as Mr. Tarriff's appointment is decidedly poor […]”
  • “Reinforcing our doubts around strategic execution and executive accountability is the very simple fact that Ziopharm's current materials focus almost exclusively on post-Intrexon developments, in all cases despite the fact that current chairman Scott Tarriff has served as a board member since September 2015 and current board member Laurence Cooper has served as the Company's CEO since May 2015. Each of these individuals inarguably bears responsibility for failures associated with the amended Intrexon partnership and the costs of exiting that arrangement in October 2018.”
  • “Mr. Tarriff has further demonstrated no clear interest in holding Dr. Cooper or any other Ziopharm executive materially accountable for the Company's regular failure to achieve core strategic objectives.”

With respect to WaterMill’s director candidates and proposals, Glass Lewis noted:

