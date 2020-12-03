Glass Lewis Recommends Ziopharm Shareholders Vote on the WHITE Consent Card for All of WaterMill’s Director Candidates and Proposals

WaterMill Asset Management Corp. (together with its affiliates, “WaterMill” or “we”) today announced that Glass, Lewis & Co., LLC (“Glass Lewis”), a leading proxy advisory firm, has endorsed its case for meaningful change at Ziopharm Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP) (“Ziopharm” or the “Company”) and recommended shareholders vote for all five proposals on WaterMill’s WHITE consent card. In particular, Glass Lewis supports the addition of the entire WaterMill slate – Robert Postma, Jaime Vieser and Holger Weis – to the Board of Directors (the “Board”). Glass Lewis also recommends that shareholders vote to remove four incumbents – Kevin Buchi, Elan Ezickson, Scott Tarriff and Mary Thistle – and shrink the Board to seven members. The recommendations from Glass Lewis follow Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. (“ISS”) recommending that shareholders vote for change on the WHITE consent card.

We urge shareholders who agree that meaningful change is needed atop Ziopharm to immediately vote on the WHITE consent card for all five of WaterMill’s proposals. Learn more about our case for change and how to consent at www.FixZiopharm.com.