 

Docebo Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering in the United States and Public Offering in Canada

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.12.2020, 03:56  |   |   |   

Docebo Inc. (“Docebo” or the “Company”) (TSX:DCBO) today announced the pricing of its previously announced marketed public offering of 3,000,000 common shares at a price to the public of US$48.00 per share in the United States and Canada, for aggregate gross proceeds to Docebo of US$144,000,000. The size of the offering has been increased from the previously announced US$125,000,000.

The common shares of Docebo are expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market (the “Nasdaq”) under the symbol "DCBO" on December 3, 2020, and will continue to trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) under the symbol "DCBO". The offering is expected to close on December 7, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

The offering is being conducted through a syndicate of underwriters led by Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Canaccord Genuity, as joint lead book-running managers, and TD Securities Inc., CIBC Capital Markets, National Bank of Canada Financial Inc., Scotiabank, Cormark Securities Inc., Eight Capital and Laurentian Bank Securities Inc., as co-managers.

Docebo has also granted the underwriters an over-allotment option, exercisable for a period of 30 days from the date of the Underwriting Agreement, to purchase up to 450,000 additional common shares, representing in the aggregate 15% of the total number of common shares to be sold pursuant to the offering.

Docebo expects that the net proceeds of the offering will be used primarily to strengthen the Company's financial position and allow it to pursue its growth strategies, which include: expanding its customer base; supporting the growth of existing customers; expanding its solutions; and other general corporate purposes.

In connection with the offering, Docebo has filed a preliminary prospectus supplement and will file a final prospectus supplement to its base shelf prospectus with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada. The preliminary prospectus supplement was also filed, and the final prospectus supplement will also be filed, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as part of a registration statement on Form F-10 under the U.S.-Canada multijurisdictional disclosure system (MJDS).

