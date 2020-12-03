Oak Street Health Announces the Upsize and Pricing of Secondary Offering

Oak Street Health, Inc. (“Oak Street”) (NYSE: OSH), a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare, today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 5,632,430 shares of its common stock by certain selling stockholders at a public offering price of $46.00 per share. The offering was upsized from a previously announced offering size of 5,284,603 shares. Such selling stockholders also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 844,863 shares of Oak Street’s common stock. Oak Street will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of the shares of its common stock being offered by the selling stockholders, and the selling stockholders will bear the costs associated with the sale of such shares, including underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on December 7, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley, William Blair and Piper Sandler are acting as joint book running managers for the offering. Baird and Truist Securities are acting as co-managers for the offering.